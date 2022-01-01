Aymard DE GERMINY

About Ineva Partners:

www.ineva-partners.com



Ineva Partners is an Executive Search and HR consulting company based in Paris.



Our activities include:



- Executive Search (CxO, VP level),

- Recruitment (all corporate functions),

- RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing),

- HR Consulting,

- Entreprenarial advising & coaching.



About me:



- 10-year experience in executive search,

- On-going contacts with business managers, CEO, entrepreneurs and ever-expanding professional network,

- Down-to-earth approach with clients and candidates.

Spécialités



- Executive Search,

- Business development,

- Management,

- Understanding of the recruitment issues and needs in a large scope of business sectors (Digital / IT, Green Tech, Consulting).





Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

Career development

Consulting

Executive Search

HR consulting

Management

New business development

People Management

Search

Talent development

Recrutement