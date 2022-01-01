Menu

Aymard DE GERMINY

Paris

En résumé

About Ineva Partners:
www.ineva-partners.com

Ineva Partners is an Executive Search and HR consulting company based in Paris.

Our activities include:

- Executive Search (CxO, VP level),
- Recruitment (all corporate functions),
- RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing),
- HR Consulting,
- Entreprenarial advising & coaching.

About me:

- 10-year experience in executive search,
- On-going contacts with business managers, CEO, entrepreneurs and ever-expanding professional network,
- Down-to-earth approach with clients and candidates.
Spécialités

- Executive Search,
- Business development,
- Management,
- Understanding of the recruitment issues and needs in a large scope of business sectors (Digital / IT, Green Tech, Consulting).


Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Career development
Consulting
Executive Search
HR consulting
Management
New business development
People Management
Search
Talent development
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • Ineva Partners - Co-founder - CEO

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • People Search - Partner

    2007 - 2011

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 1995 - 1997

Réseau