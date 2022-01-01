Retail
Aymeric BELLIARD
CHANTONNAY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Materiels agricoles
Machinisme agricole
Machines agricoles
Motoculture
Entreprises
ETS MIGAUD 85
- RESPONSABLE MAGASIN
2017 - maintenant
BILLAUD SEGEBA
- RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN
2010 - 2017
SAS ROMET 72
- RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN
2000 - 2010
Formations
Mfr (Mouilleron En Pared)
Mouilleron En Pared
2000 - 2002
Réseau
Adéquation Et PERFORMANCES
A. U CONSEIL RH
Geoffroy LEROY
Guillaume HULIN
Jérôme COURTIOL
Philippe SERGENT
Stephane ROUILLER
Xavier FORESTIER
Yvonnick BIBARD
