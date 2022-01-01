Menu

Aymeric BELLIARD

CHANTONNAY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Materiels agricoles
Machinisme agricole
Machines agricoles
Motoculture

Entreprises

  • ETS MIGAUD 85 - RESPONSABLE MAGASIN

    2017 - maintenant

  • BILLAUD SEGEBA - RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN

    2010 - 2017

  • SAS ROMET 72 - RESPONSABLE DE MAGASIN

    2000 - 2010

Formations

  • Mfr (Mouilleron En Pared)

    Mouilleron En Pared 2000 - 2002

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :