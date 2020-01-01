Menu

Ayoub YOUSFI

PARIS

En résumé

I think it’s time in my new-graduate-life to post this, so here I am freshly graduated in Master's degree of Finance and applied economics option Accounting Control and Audit (CCA), from the International University of Rabat- Rabat Business School (UIR-RBS) ,I am looking for a first opportunity to kickstart my career with a new position.

Interested in a both national and international mobility, I am ready to face new challenges and develop myself personally and professionally. I can confidently state that the last five years of studies, extra curricular activities have equipped me with the academic and personal development needed to rise up to any challenge I may face in whatever the future hides for me.

I would be more than happy to prove my personnel qualities, skills and motivation in an interview as well through recommandations of my former employers. I hope that curiosity will win you over to discover the value I can bring to your team! Please feel free to contact me via LinkedIn or on ayoubyousfi5@gmail.com

Story not yet, MBA Audit & Management control coming in the way...

Fields: Audit (external and internal), Management Control, Financial Analyst


Thank you

#Audit#Control#Finance

Mes compétences :
Esprit analytique
Microsoft Excel
Rigueur
Travail en équipe
Audit
Treasury Operations > Treasury management
Value Added Tax
Bank Reconciliations
Bookkeeping
Financial Statements/Financial Reports > Financial
Teamwork
Business Objects
Query
Prélude
Sage Accounting Software
SPSS

Entreprises

  • Crowe Horwath International - Auditeur stagiaire

    2019 - 2019 - Audit Financier : Missions de CAC, Audit publique, Audit des Marchés, Contrôle des comptes de différents cycles
    - Conseil Stratégique : mise en place d'un manuel de procédures RH

  • Crowe Horwath - Auditeur stagiaire en Audit Financier et Conseil Stratégique

    Illinois 2019 - 2019 - Intervention sur des missions de commissariat aux comptes
    - Contrôle des comptes de différents cycles, revue analytique, rédaction des lettres de circularisation et des mémos de synthèse, assistance à la rédaction du rapport détaillé sur les comptes annuels
    - Intervention sur des missions d’audit publique
    - Audit des marchés
    - Participation à des missions d’audit légal pour le compte d’entreprises opérant dans différents secteurs d’activité : IT, BTP, Assurances et Retraite, Energie, Industrie, etc ;
    - Rédaction des rapports
    - Revue du dispositif de contrôle interne ;
    - Assistance à des missions de conseil ;
    - Assistance à des missions de mise en place d’un manuel de procédures comptables

  • SOLSIF Maroc - Financière, Assistant Comptable

    2018 - 2018 Mission au sein de la direction (Groupe VINCI)
    - Récupération d'un crédit de TVA de 1.4M€
    - Rapprochement bancaire
    - Traitement des notes de frais

  • Soletanche Bachy - Assistant Comptable Trésorerie

    Rueil-Malmaison 2018 - 2018 - Récupération d’un crédit de TVA de 1.4M€
    - Rapprochement bancaire
    - Traitement des notes de frais

  • Association JANNAT - Coordinateur de bénévoles

    2018 - 2018 Réalisation d'un projet social avec l'l'hébergement gratuit des malades cancéreux

  • Jannat - Coordinateur de bénévoles

    2018 - 2018 Dans le cadre de notre cursus universitaire en cycle master à l'Université Internationale de Rabat, nous avons constitué un groupe d'étudiants en vue d'effectuer un travail associatif consistant en une levée de fond destinée à une compagne de distribution de denrées alimentaires et de produits de premières nécessités tel que des médicaments à destination des familles démunies à travers l'association ainsi que la réaménagement du centre associatif à Rabat. Ce travail associatif s'est déroulé dans le cadre d'un module nommé Social Work et a fait l'objet d'une notation après la délivrance d'un rapport d'activité détaillé et d'une présentation faisant office d'examen oral devant un jury de professeurs de l'Université Internationale de Rabat et d'experts issus du monde associatif.

  • Adm Value - Project with a customer relations management group

    Issy les Moulineaux 2016 - 2017 Charity work in partnership with several French associations
    -Collecting donations for French associations, worked closely in teams to maximize impact

  • Projets sociaux avec des associations Françaises - Relation client

    2016 - 2017 Mission avec un groupe de gestion de relation client, ADM VALUE
    -------
    - Projets sociaux avec des associations Françaises
    - Collecte des dons pour des associations Françaises

  • Etoro - Trader

    2016 - 2016 Expérience en trading à travers la plateforme mondiale « eToro »
    -------
    - Portefeuille d'actions et de devises

  • Etoro - Trader

    2016 - 2016 Expérience en trading à travers la plateforme mondiale < eToro>
    - Portefeuille d'actions et de devises

Formations

  • Institut Léonard De Vinci

    Paris La Défense 2019 - 2020 MBA

  • Institut Léonard De Vinci - La Défense

    Paris 2019 - maintenant MBA Auditeur et Contrôleur de gestion

    Certificat professionnelle de niveau I, RNCP

  • L'Université Internationale De Rabat (Rabat)

    Rabat 2017 - 2019 Master

  • Université Internationale De Rabat (Rabat)

    Rabat 2017 - 2019 Master 2

    Projet de fin d'études : L'Approche par les risques, outil d'amélioration de la qualité de l'information financière : entre faisabilité et fiabilité

  • Université Mohammed V De Rabat (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2016 Licence

  • Université Mohammed V Souissi (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2016 Licence

    Projet de fin d'études : L'impact de l'utilisation du tableau de bord sur la satisfaction des dirigeants

  • Lycée IBN ROCHD (Temara)

    Temara 2012 - 2013 Baccalaureat

Réseau