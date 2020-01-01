Ayoub YOUSFI

I think it’s time in my new-graduate-life to post this, so here I am freshly graduated in Master's degree of Finance and applied economics option Accounting Control and Audit (CCA), from the International University of Rabat- Rabat Business School (UIR-RBS) ,I am looking for a first opportunity to kickstart my career with a new position.



Interested in a both national and international mobility, I am ready to face new challenges and develop myself personally and professionally. I can confidently state that the last five years of studies, extra curricular activities have equipped me with the academic and personal development needed to rise up to any challenge I may face in whatever the future hides for me.



I would be more than happy to prove my personnel qualities, skills and motivation in an interview as well through recommandations of my former employers. I hope that curiosity will win you over to discover the value I can bring to your team! Please feel free to contact me via LinkedIn or on ayoubyousfi5@gmail.com



Story not yet, MBA Audit & Management control coming in the way...



Fields: Audit (external and internal), Management Control, Financial Analyst





Thank you



#Audit#Control#Finance



Mes compétences :

Esprit analytique

Microsoft Excel

Rigueur

Travail en équipe

Audit

Treasury Operations > Treasury management

Value Added Tax

Bank Reconciliations

Bookkeeping

Financial Statements/Financial Reports > Financial

Teamwork

Business Objects

Query

Prélude

Sage Accounting Software

SPSS