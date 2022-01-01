Ayse ULGEN

Eastern Mediterranean University, Faculty of Medicine
- Assistant Professor of Biostatistics
2012 - maintenantAs part of the process of founding a new Faculty of Medicine, developed a new program in research and biostatistics for 1st year Medical students in conjuction with Marmara University, Faculty of Medicine, İstanbul, Turkey
Responsibilities
• Teaching in Biostatistics and Research Methods with Computer Skills at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy
• Supervision of Research Projects for Medical Students for the Marmara University Student Congress (MaSCo)- ‘Mention of Honor’
received for the ‘Knowledge of First Year Students in Eastern Mediterranean University about Antibiotics Usage’ at MaSCo, 2013.
• Research in biostatistics, epidemiology and genetics
– Twin Studies on obesity/cancer using the Nordic Twin Registry
– Gene x Gene and Gene x Environment interaction on Danish Cohort and Twins on depression and alcoholism
– Study of Epidemiology of Cancer in Northern Cyprus
Key Achievements
• Founded a new program of research and biostatistics adapted to 1st year Medical students at the Eastern Mediterranean University and successfully collaborated with colleagues at the Marmara University, School of Medicine for program formation and development, across disciplines.
University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark
- Assistant Professor of Biostatistics
2011 - 2012o Consulting and supervision in biostatistics
o Research in genetics and bioinformatics –
Gene x Environment Interaction
Gene Expression and miRNA Expression Analysis
o Teaching in biostatistics. Also collaborating with Reid Hall, Columbia University, NY Campus in Paris
European Science Foundation
- Science Officer in the Medical Sciences
2009 - 2010o Management: Peer-review and Creation of Expert Panels for the European Space Agency for Medical Research
o Strategy: Organising Exploratory Multidisciplinary Workshops (EW’s) for the Medical Sciences Unit and successfully
completing the 2009 Call for the pre-ranking of the proposals
o Strategy: Taking initiative to do preliminary work on the Forward Looks ‘Gene Environment Interaction in Chronic Disease’
o Communication Strategy: Develop a reliable tracking system between the Medical Sciences Unit and the Communications Unit in order to improve the quality and visibility of the Medical Sciences Unit activities (Editorial and writing research highlights)
o Operational: Deliver peer-review and assessment services professionally by finding experts from the database as well as international ones, reviewing reports from rapporteurs and providing feedback on scientific content of project with the aim of improving gender balance according to the objectives of ESF, eg. European Space Agency Peer Review and EW’s.
o Organisational: Writing new Guidelines and SOPs for the EW’s and the ESA Peer-Review
INSERM, CEPH, Paris
- Fondation Recherche Medicale Fellow
2007 - 2009Genetic Epidemiology of Asthma, working as part of the EGEA (Genetic and Environmental factors of Asthma) French Study Group (http://ifr69.vjf.inserm.fr/~egeanet/)
o Analysis of data and review of methodologies (eg multivariate statistics, multilevel modelling) and policies related to the European Health Consortiums GABRIEL (a multidisciplinary study to identify the genetic and environmental causes of asthma in the EU community), Ga2LEN (Global Allergy and Asthma European Network group bringing together epidemiology, basic and clinical researchers considering ethical and gender issues) and EGEA (Study of the Epidemiology and Genetics of Asthma).
o Representation of INSERM and presentations at high level international scientific conferences, seminars and workshops in health and genetics
o Preparation of reports and scientific peer-reviewed publications
INSERM
- INSERM Postdoctoral Fellow
PARIS 132005 - 2007Genetic Epidemiology of Asthma, working as part of the EGEA (Genetic and Environmental factors of Asthma) French Study Group (http://ifr69.vjf.inserm.fr/~egeanet/)