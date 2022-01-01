Azar EL KESSIR

Alstom Power
- Internal Control Manager - Hydro & Wind
Levallois-Perret Cedex2013 - maintenant
Alstom
- Senior Internal controller
Saint Ouen2011 - 2013• Work full time on the Internal Control project as a true partner of Sites/Countries and Product Lines
• Advise local units on Internal Control practices (from technical to practical point of view)
• Assist in analyzing Internal Control deficiencies (interviews, walkthrough tests)
• Drive actions in each site or transverse so as to improve Internal Control situation
• Assist in designing , writing & implementing Sector or site level controls/policies/procedures
• Work on specific topics (ie. Delegation of Authority/ SOA or others transverse topics)
• Help to develop an “Internal Control culture” and to extend scope of IC to operational & sector orientated processes with a business approach
Ernst and Young
- Senior Financial Auditor
Courbevoie2008 - 2011Assurance assignments
• Reviewed internal control processes and recommended improvements when needed
• Validated financial statements: calculations and consistency with operational data and relevant norms (French GAAP or IFRS) and other documents provided to shareholders and boards of directors
• Wrote and presented reports to the clients (CFO and Corporate Finance Team)
• Managed junior teams: allocated tasks, provided guidance and reviewed work
Management of offshoring team in India (internal project, 3 months)
• Locally supervised, trained the Indian team (16 juniors) and reviewed the work done