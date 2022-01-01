Azdine AÏNOUCH

Menu

En résumé

Financial Manager with 14+ years of experience who constantly adapts my knowledge and skills to the evolving fields of finance and technology. Adept at budgeting, forecasting, analyzing and financial reporting, I am able to prioritize work efficiently across a wide range of responsibilities and consistently reaching objectives under tight deadlines. Focused on the financial health of the organization and the financial performance management, I am the right-hand of the Management Committee in the set up of strategic planning and processes. Ability to communicate effectively, develop and motivate staff, bringing a finance expertise in private and public companies.

Skills :
- Finance: accounting, financial controlling, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, dashboard, financial statements, Lux GAAP, financial analysis, business plan, cash management.
- Tax: VAT and Corporate Income Tax returns, Intrastat
- Multidisciplinary team management
- Change management (new organization or project implementation)
- Experience in recruitment and team training
- Team player and capability to work in international environment, adaptability and communication skills (operational teams, chief financial officer, management committee, management board)
- Strong analytical skills
- Advanced Information Technology expertise, ERP implementation experience
- Project management skill (ex: ERP SAP ~350 KEUR;, BI COGNOS ~100 KEUR;)
- Internal audit for ISO 9001 certification, risk management analysis, process implementation

Entreprises

  • Fonds Belval - Finance Manager

    Finance | Luxembourg 2018 - maintenant • Financial and accounting management of the institution (organization, planning, supervision, accounts control, set up of a management control system)
    • Preparation and presentation of the annual accounts
    • Monthly, quarterly and annual tax returns (VAT, Corporate Income Tax, Statec)
    • Budget preparation, follow-up and variance analysis (operating, investment, maintenance and servicing), internal and external reporting
    • Cash management (cash-flow forecast, follow-up, cash provision and variation analysis
    • Liaising with different third parties (banks, auditors, tax advisors, lawyers, government)

  • Rehazenter - Head of Finance

    Finance | Luxembourg 2014 - 2018 • Deployment and coordination of the strategic and management policies within the Finance department. Ensuring their application to reach the institutional objectives
    • Ensuring the application of laws and regulations within the Finance Department (Controlling, Accounting, Purchasing, and Stock Management)
    • Part of the Strategic Committee: involved in the review and decisions related to the strategy of the Institution
    • Part of the internal Finance Committee with the board of directors
    • Supervision and coordination of the budgetary process
    • Part of the Finance Committee within the Luxemburgish Hospital Federation: review of financial and accounting related topics
    • Daily operational missions of Controlling (budget, forecast, reporting, dashboard, analysis, cash-flow follow-up), provide financial expertise to the Operational Departments
    • Participation in the ISO 9001:2015 certification
    • Implementation of SAP as a Business owner (MM, FI/AA, SD, CO, ISH)
    • Liaising with third parties such as CNS (funding authority), banks, external auditors, other external parties.

  • CRP Santé Luxembourg - Controlling Manager

    Contrôle de gestion | Luxembourg 2011 - 2014 • Annual budget elaboration for the Institution (budget 2013: 37 m€, 20 labs and 13 admin services, +/- 200 projects, 280 FTE)
    • Business Plan for the implementation of a new research department
    • Variance analysis over budget and forecasts, annual closing
    • Setting-up the new cash-flow report automatically linked to the accounting system
    • Setting-up and updating the Dashboard for the Board of Directors
    • Setting up ABC Costing method to allocate Overheads costs to operational departments
    • Profitability analysis on clinical projects
    • Project Leader for the implementation of IBM Cognos Express Suite (Planning, Budgeting, Reporting, Dashboard, Analysis)
    • Management and improvement of the purchasing, accounting and controlling software applications
    • Participating to ISO 9001 certification, leading internal audit of the Technical Services.
    • Transfer knowledge to internal and external services

  • SIA Habitat - Financial Controller

    Contrôle de gestion | Douai (59500) 2009 - 2011 • Business plan, budget elaboration (budget 2011: 60 m€, 40 000 accommodations, 500 FTE)
    • Intra-Group billing following up
    • Analysis and reporting (budget follow-up, property taxes, strategic plans for real estate holdings, breakdown by sectors, surveys, half-year and yearly based accounts analysis)
    • Implementation of VISIAL: software for business plan and financial reporting
    • Tools automatization, reporting dematerialization

  • Atos Worldline - Financial Controller

    Contrôle de gestion | Seclin (59113) 2007 - 2009 • Budget and Forecast process for the ‘Research and Development’ unit (including consolidation of France and Europe perimeter (budget 2009: 25 m€, 200 FTE))
    • Monthly and annual closing and reporting
    • Analysis over budget and forecast: commercial activity, revenue, margin, staff
    • Costs calculations (average daily cost per profile), main KPI follow-up

  • La banque Postale - Financial Controller

    Contrôle de gestion | Lille (59000) 2006 - 2006 Financial Controller Trainee for the Financial Center in Lille (7 controllers, 2000 FTE)

  • VINCI Construction France - Accountant

    Comptabilité | Lille (59000) 2005 - 2005 Accountant trainee (6 accountants, 500 FTE)

