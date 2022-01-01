Azdine AÏNOUCH

Financial Manager with 14+ years of experience who constantly adapts my knowledge and skills to the evolving fields of finance and technology. Adept at budgeting, forecasting, analyzing and financial reporting, I am able to prioritize work efficiently across a wide range of responsibilities and consistently reaching objectives under tight deadlines. Focused on the financial health of the organization and the financial performance management, I am the right-hand of the Management Committee in the set up of strategic planning and processes. Ability to communicate effectively, develop and motivate staff, bringing a finance expertise in private and public companies.



Skills :

- Finance: accounting, financial controlling, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, dashboard, financial statements, Lux GAAP, financial analysis, business plan, cash management.

- Tax: VAT and Corporate Income Tax returns, Intrastat

- Multidisciplinary team management

- Change management (new organization or project implementation)

- Experience in recruitment and team training

- Team player and capability to work in international environment, adaptability and communication skills (operational teams, chief financial officer, management committee, management board)

- Strong analytical skills

- Advanced Information Technology expertise, ERP implementation experience

- Project management skill (ex: ERP SAP ~350 KEUR;, BI COGNOS ~100 KEUR;)

- Internal audit for ISO 9001 certification, risk management analysis, process implementation