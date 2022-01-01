Azimah GILES

-
TripAdvisor
- Sales Executive
Newton
2011 - 2012
•In charge of half of the French market, Belgium, and a part of the Swiss market, I was in charge of New Acquisition. I was dealing with New Customers in order to sell the Business Listings (Direct Bookings Service).
•Monthly Webinars. Online Trip Advisor presentation to prospects for promoting Trip Advisor services (the Trip Advisor registration and the Business Listings).
•Through the role, I was called upon to propose and negotiate the Business Listings service in order to increase the hotelier visibility and his direct bookings on his Trip Advisor listing.
-
UPS
- Inside Sales Executive
Plaisir
2010 - 2010
•In charge of Private sector for the North of the 92 department, the 18th and 20th district of Paris. I was dealing with qualifying new prospects in order to open new accounts and achieve the conversion target. I was also dealing with existing customers in a way to ensure satisfaction and achieve the penetration target.
•Following the UPS Commercial strategy, my role was to propose and negotiate transport services or solutions to new and old customers in order to achieve the best quality service at a competitive price. I was also called upon to propose and sell the UPS solutions via online applications in a way to automate the customers and allow them to have more visibility on their traffic.
-
CCA Int.- HP - HP Multi Functions - Printers and Large Printers.
- Commercial Employee
2008 - 2009
•In charge of Public sector (University, School, Hospital, Town hall) on the West side of France, I was dealing with customers’ qualification in order to find new commercial opportunities.
•Email Marketing with the creation of Self-Mails. Personalised emails to specific customers for promoting HP multi functions and large printers.
•Following the HP Commercial strategy, I was called upon to propose and negotiate printers/ multi functions offers known as Pay per Use in order to optimize the client printing policy on the long term.
-
SonyBMG- Independent Labels Distributed
- Product Manager Assistant (Internship)
2007 - 2008
•Logistics Assistant, Order processing for French and Export Markets, Management of sales returned to stock via the software called ODS, Creation of bar-code references using RPR Tools software, Activation of new references with RMS software, (stock management), inventory control.
•Sales Assistant, Preparation of pre-order forms for the weekly GTV catalogue for the sales representatives, Creation of point-of-sale material and presentation stands for the show-cases, Creation of stickers to promote CD sales, Coordination of requests from the sales team and representatives for concert tickets, References, Sales objectives, Projects launchings.
-
LCL
- Client Adviser (Part Time Job- Student Job)
Villejuif
2004 - 2008
•Customer officer, greeting clients, arranging meetings within the scope of « Know your Client » development policy.
•Managing payment means, delivery of credit cards and check books.
•Opening account reservations.
•Setting up points-of-sale and marketing material.
•Phoning existing customers to inform and sell them new products.
•Selling financial products such as insurance, credit cards, banking services, new accounts.