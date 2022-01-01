Retail
Aziz MABROUKI
Aziz MABROUKI
FES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BARCELO MEDINA FES
- Night-audit
2013 - maintenant
ATLAS HOSPITALITY/ Hotel Palais Medina Fes
- Night-manager
2011 - 2012
ACCOR / Hotel Ibis Casa City Center
- Night auditor
2007 - 2010
ACCOR / Hotel Ibis Fes
- Receptionniste,night auditor
2005 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
