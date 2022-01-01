Menu

Aziza HAMIM

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Chronopost International Maroc - Groupe Barid Al Maghrib & Geopost SA - Responsable Communication & Marketing

    2012 - maintenant

  • Chronopost International Maroc - Groupe Barid Al Maghrib & Geopost SA - Responsable Coordination Commerciale

    2010 - 2012

  • SOMADIR - Groupe SAFARI (Med Karim AMRANI) - Responsable Marketing

    2006 - 2009

Formations

  • ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)

    Settat 2011 - 2013 Mastère 2 Universitaire Spécialisé

