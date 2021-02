I'm chief rig mechanic with KCA DEUTAG, I’m creative, self motivating, a fast learner; I work well alone or as part of a team. I am eager to learn new skills, increase my knowledge and remain technically focused. I can communicate my knowledge well to other members of the team and enjoy taking a mentoring role. I also have the advantage of speaking Arabic, English and French.



Mes compétences :

Solid skills in all oilfield rig mechanical