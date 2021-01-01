Retail
Babacar FALL
Babacar FALL
responsable logistique
Id Logistics
responsable logistique
Réau
En résumé
Responsable de Service GDS (Gestion de stock) chez ID Logistic pour le compte de CDISCOUNT
Entreprises
Id Logistics
- Responsable logistique
Autre | Réau (77550)
2018 - maintenant
Responsable Gestion de Stock
Id Logistics
- Chef d’équipe
Cavaillon
2017 - maintenant
Tnt France
- Coordinateur de cammionnage
Lyon
2015 - 2017
Tnt France
- Agent administratif d’exploitation Logistique
Lyon
2013 - 2015
Gestion des anomalies
Formations
EICD 3A - Ecole Internationale De Commerce Et Développement
Lyon
2007 - 2009
Master 2
Ecole Internationale De Commerce Et Développement 3A EICD 3A
Lyon
2007 - 2009
Management de projet
Réseau
Chams DIAGNE
Fall AISSATOU
Johann PÉAN
Lise DHIEN
Mamadou Dicko NDIAYE
Marie-Cecile VOUMBO-YALO
Ousmane Guèye DIOP
Yacine AOUANI