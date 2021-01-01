Menu

Babacar FALL

  • responsable logistique
  • Id Logistics
  • responsable logistique

Réau

En résumé

Responsable de Service GDS (Gestion de stock) chez ID Logistic pour le compte de CDISCOUNT

Entreprises

  • Id Logistics - Responsable logistique

    Autre | Réau (77550) 2018 - maintenant Responsable Gestion de Stock

  • Id Logistics - Chef d’équipe

    Cavaillon 2017 - maintenant

  • Tnt France - Coordinateur de cammionnage

    Lyon 2015 - 2017

  • Tnt France - Agent administratif d’exploitation Logistique

    Lyon 2013 - 2015 Gestion des anomalies

Formations

Réseau