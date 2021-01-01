Menu

Bastien LEMAIRE

BIRMINGHAM

Mes compétences :
SQL
MySQL
jQuery
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Office
JavaScript
Cascading Style Sheets
Business Objects
network administration
Web Application Development
Sage Accounting Software
HTML
software installation
organisation skills
excellent problem solving skills
configuration
basic and advanced training
Windows 2008 R2
VPN
Supply Chain
Stock Control
SQL Server Reporting Services
Payroll
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft C-SHARP
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Java application development
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Reapit Ltd - Software developer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Santé Verte Ltd - Application/Desktop support

    2012 - 2014 Application/Desktop support System and Network administrator
    * Configuration and delivery of basic and advanced training on SAGE 100 ERP. ;
    * Development of PHP / SQL based applications to extend Sage functionalities to handheld PDAs as well as desktop users such as CSV imports to SQL, reporting, stock management... ;
    * Project management and technician for migration and unification of business critical SQL databases ;
    * Business Object and SQL reports creation, optimisation and maintenance to show relevant company KPIs.
    * System and Network administration: Active Directory, Group Policy management, WSUS, VPN, IP phone, firewall, support on all level of operations.
    * Implementation of backup and disaster recovery solution: Backup Exec
    * Migration of our accounting package from Excel/sage UK to Sage 100: thanks to which I have a good understanding of accounting principles
    * Implementation of ticketing system for technical faults and queries
    * Collaboration for the creation of the new company website launched in Feb 2014 - using PHP, JavaScript, jQuery, MySQL, Google API (http://www.sante-verte.com) ;

  • Kingswood LLG - Chateau Operations Manager

    2011 - 2012 * Ensure effective running of all aspects of operations. ;
    * Lead, manage, develop and motivate tour guide team. Deliver training session followed by regular performance assessments and support to ensure progression and high standards.
    * Work to deadlines to meet KPIs and expand business activities and profits
    * Ensure good communication with our UK based clients and France based providers. ;

  • Kingswood LLG - International sales administrator

    2010 - 2011 * This role was a platform to demonstrate my customer services and organisation skills in order to be a valid candidate to the operations manager role above.
    * Create effective communication link between French clients and UK based staff
    * Organisation of contracts, invoices, excursions, transport for our clients
    * Organisation and leading of centre preview weekends ;
    * Development of VBA applications for the team to improve productivity ;

  • Kingswood LLG - ICT Coordinator

    2008 - 2010 * Ensure ICT resources are maintained and used effectively. ;
    * Give ICT support to users and customers. ;
    * Repairing faults, software installation and configuration, purchase of new equipment, management of network, inventory, internet filtering, and maintenance.
    * Work closely with staff to evaluate weakness and needs of individuals. ;

  • Quebec University - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007 * Website development. C# .NET, HTML, CSS.

  • INPI Compiegne - Vacataire

    2006 - 2006 L'INPI (Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle) propose d'enregistrer un brevet, une marque, une invention afin de protéger son travail de la copie.

    J'ai travaillé comme vacataire (pendant le mois d'aout 2006).
    Ma mission était de préparer des commandes de documents administratifs et de les expedier.
    Je devais également plier et emballer ces documents.

  • Pays des sources - Activity leader

    2004 - 2007 * Half terms and summer holidays Jobs ;
    * Planning/organising weeks of activities for children aged 6 to 17:
    * Camping, ball games, arts and crafts activities, giant games. ;
    * Lead circus workshops with up to 25 children. ;

Formations

  • University Of Picardie

    Bethune 2005 - 2007 DUT R&T

    * Degree in Network and Telecommunication (ICT) ;
    * LAN, WAN, phone lines, bridge, router
    * System and network administration ;
    * Java application development, MySQL and Linux administration ;

  • Université Artois (Bethune)

    Bethune 2005 - 2007 Réseaux et Télécommunication

  • Lycée Mireille Grenet

    Compiegne 2001 - 2004 Baccalaureat S

    : French baccalaureate (engineer science : mechanic and electronic)

