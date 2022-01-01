Beat VANZA

-
Siemens SAS
- Directeur de Gestion / CFO
Saint-Denis
2010 - maintenant
- Responsible for all commercial and financial aspects of the company
- Business partner in the 4-eye-principle to the CEO responsible for the
overall direction, management, co-ordination and evaluation of the company's
strategy and operations
- Directly responsible for Finance & Controlling, Collections, Risk Management,
Procurement, Supply Chain Management and branch finance and administration
personnel
Siemens Building Technologies Ltd, Mississauga, Canada
- Vice President, CFO and Division Controller,
2007 - 2010
- Responsible for all commercial and financial aspects of the company
- Compliance Officer, SOA Officer, Risk Manager
- Business partner in the 4-eye-principle to the CEO responsible for the
overall direction, management, co-ordination and evaluation of the company's
strategy and operations
- Directly responsible for Finance & Controlling (6 FTE), Collections (5 FTE),
Procurement (3 FTE), Supply Chain Management (12 FTE), IT (3 FTE) and
branch finance and administration personnel (60 FTE)
Achievements:
- Winner of 2010 Siemens Canada award for Exceptional Financial Performance
- Silver Medal for 2010 Global SBT Top+ Award in the category “Global Competitiveness”
- Winner of BAU Global Business Award 2010 for “Best Turnaround’
Siemens Building Technologies Ltd, Mississauga, Canada
- Vice President, CEO acting and Division Head
2006 - 2007
- Responsible for the overall direction, management, co-ordination and evaluation
of the company's strategy and operations
- Responsible for sales, execution and service of turn-key projects
- Directly responsible for Division Management (12 FTE), Marketing & Communication (2 FTE),
Health & Safety & Quality (3 FTE), Business Process Management (8 FTE) and Branch
Management (10 Branch Managers)
Siemens Schweiz AG, Building Technologies Group, CH-6300 Zug
- Vice President, Global Head of Business Administration Systems & Solutions
2005 - 2006
- Worldwide commercial responsibility for all business activities within the
sub-division.
- Joint responsibility with the head of sub-division to achieve best results in
Gross Margin, Profit, Economic Value Added, Net Working Capital,
sustainable growth and innovation by effective utilization and performance
of financial resources as well as leadership.
- Responsible for the global target setting, performance measurement, early warning
and risk management, global forecast and reporting
Siemens Building Technologies, CH-8000 Zürich (based in Zug)
- Division Controller Region Europe for Division Building Automation
2002 - 2004
- Achievement of Financial targets (Income Statement, Balance Sheet)
- Support Division, Segment and Regional Management (Area Manager,
Segment Managers) for all commercial and financial aspects
(e.g. Project Risk Reviews)
- Functional lead and development of Area Controlling team with 6 Area Controllers,
1 MIS Manager, 1 Assistant
- Development of Commercial organization in Divisional Units in Zone Europe
- Manage budgeting process of Region Europe as part of the Strategic Planning
Process within SBT Group
- Ensure transparent Management Reporting (US-GAAP compliance, data quality,
consolidation, reporting to Group, further development)
- Analyze, interpret and comment the financial results (second opinion, provide
decision support)
- Support definition and implementation of strategy and monitor the progress of
strategic actions
Siemens Building Technologies, Divisions Building Automation/HVAC
- Head Area Controlling Region Europe for Divisions Building Automation
2001 - 2001
- support of Regional Management (Area Manager, Segment Managers)
- lead Area Controlling team with 6 Area Controllers, 1 MIS Manager, 1 Assistant
- analyze, interpret and comment business development
- manage budgeting process of Region Europe as part of the Strategic Planning
Process within SBT Group
- responsible for Management Reporting (US-GAAP compliance, data quality,
consolidation, reporting to Group, further development)
Siemens Building Technologies, Landis & Staefa Division (Europe),
- Country Controller Region Europe
1996 - 2000
- support of regional management (Country Coach, Segment Managers)
- building up commercial depts. in Dubai and Riyadh (e.g. implementation
Enterprise Resource Planning System and Project Controlling)
- support of Group Company management (General Manager, F&A Manager)
- ensure data quality according to defined accounting principles and information
requirements
- support of Regional Segment Manager Contracting Region Europe
- definition of Group Accounting Guidelines for Percentage of Completion method
- REUHQ/FC responsible for further development of Project Control System
Europe (PCSE)
- member of core team of F&C REU project “Fit for the future” (benchmarking of F&C
organizations, definition of Balanced Scorecard for F&C REU)
- member of the Siemens Industrie Team (“I-Team) representing Siemens
Building Technologies between October 1999 and February 2000
Landis & Gyr Building Control (Schweiz) AG, CH-6312 Steinhausen
- Head Project Controlling and Project Administration
1993 - 1996
- active controlling of system business (project controlling, commercial and
financial training to Project Managers, definition/standardization of processes)
- active controlling and support of Segment Manager Contracting
Rhône-Poulenc Viscosuisse SA, CH-6020 Emmenbrücke
1988 - 1990
- Europe and Africa wide Accounts Receivable collection using payment securing
instruments such as Letter of Credit, Bill of Exchange
- support to Accounts Payable Department
Viscosuisse Textured Yarns Ltd., Cardiff/Wales
- Assistant Management Accounting Dept.
1987 - 1988
stock checks, sales variance analysis, assistance in annual budget, standard
cost calculations
Rhône-Poulenc Viscosuisse SA, CH-6020 Emmenbrücke
- Assistant General Ledger, Forex Dept.
1985 - 1987
- Reconciliation of bank accounts
- Assistance in execution of forex transactions
- VAT claiming