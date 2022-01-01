Menu

Béatrice SALADIN

New York

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle aux Ulis dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats

Entreprises

  • Avnet Technology Solutions - Marketing and Communication Manager for France & Iberia

    New York 2010 - maintenant Local marketing budget 2010 = 700K$ with 20 vendors, starting from 0 in 2005

    KEY RESPONSABILITIES

    • Market research and competition analysis,
    • Develop brand awareness campaigns,
    • Internal (PM) and external (vendors) negotiation to allocate budgets locally,
    • Settlement of marketing plans with partners/vendors and results’ evaluation in order to optimize programs and achieve marketing and sales goals,
    • Recover all the money and assets from the vendors by invoicing and claiming the activities at worldwide level.
    • Ensure that marketing activities are cost effective - Track and measure ROI,
    • Creation, implementation and follow up of direct marketing (mailing/routing, emailing, reply coupon),
    • Coordination of all email campaigns, online advertising and co marketing programs,
    • Identification and choice of new potential customers in order to organize events or dedicated programs,
    • Creation of sales tools (products launch, internal incentives, bargain offers, satisfaction survey) to boost business at sales and reseller level,
    • Management of all the corporate tools and communication (website and PR)

  • Bell Microproducts - Marketing & Communication Manager for France and Iberia

    2005 - 2010 Bell Microproducts has been bought by Avnet Technology Solutions in July 2010 and I have been confirmed on the position I had at Bell Micro.
    On a top of my job, I have been an European Marcom manager for South Europe in the integration’ process for 6 months.

  • Esidec-Cerelog - Master in Logistics AFT-IFTIM

    2003 - 2004 Back to University to get a Master’s degree in Logistics

  • Arrow Computer Products - Marketing Product and Assets Manager for France

    Sainghin-en-Mélantois 1995 - 2002 •Hard Drives, Processors and memories product manager and purchaser (Seagate, Western Digital, Intel, AMD, Samsung ...)
    • Responsible for price and supply management,
    • Marketing activities and promotions to run,
    • Asset manager: financial and purchasing controls for all vendors, for cost and quality (on all the different stocks : new, defective, repair, second hand). Implementation of the product manager and purchaser processes.

  • Servicom - Purchaser

    1990 - 1994 Purchaser in component and computer consumables

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau