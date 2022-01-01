Béatrice SALADIN

Avnet Technology Solutions
- Marketing and Communication Manager for France & Iberia
New York2010 - maintenantLocal marketing budget 2010 = 700K$ with 20 vendors, starting from 0 in 2005
KEY RESPONSABILITIES
• Market research and competition analysis,
• Develop brand awareness campaigns,
• Internal (PM) and external (vendors) negotiation to allocate budgets locally,
• Settlement of marketing plans with partners/vendors and results’ evaluation in order to optimize programs and achieve marketing and sales goals,
• Recover all the money and assets from the vendors by invoicing and claiming the activities at worldwide level.
• Ensure that marketing activities are cost effective - Track and measure ROI,
• Creation, implementation and follow up of direct marketing (mailing/routing, emailing, reply coupon),
• Coordination of all email campaigns, online advertising and co marketing programs,
• Identification and choice of new potential customers in order to organize events or dedicated programs,
• Creation of sales tools (products launch, internal incentives, bargain offers, satisfaction survey) to boost business at sales and reseller level,
• Management of all the corporate tools and communication (website and PR)
Bell Microproducts
- Marketing & Communication Manager for France and Iberia
2005 - 2010Bell Microproducts has been bought by Avnet Technology Solutions in July 2010 and I have been confirmed on the position I had at Bell Micro.
On a top of my job, I have been an European Marcom manager for South Europe in the integration’ process for 6 months.
Esidec-Cerelog
- Master in Logistics AFT-IFTIM
2003 - 2004Back to University to get a Master’s degree in Logistics
Arrow Computer Products
- Marketing Product and Assets Manager for France
Sainghin-en-Mélantois1995 - 2002•Hard Drives, Processors and memories product manager and purchaser (Seagate, Western Digital, Intel, AMD, Samsung ...)
• Responsible for price and supply management,
• Marketing activities and promotions to run,
• Asset manager: financial and purchasing controls for all vendors, for cost and quality (on all the different stocks : new, defective, repair, second hand). Implementation of the product manager and purchaser processes.
Servicom
- Purchaser
1990 - 1994Purchaser in component and computer consumables