Jean-Francois (jeff) GERARD

Over 25 years Sales Experience and It Experience



• 22 Years in the It Business for different Brands (Trust, Western Digital, NVIDIA)

• Sold to and worked with Major Retail Players across EMEA

• Comprehensive knowledge & contact base of the European computer industry (B2C and B2B channels)



Retail manager for France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, North Africa



Specialties



• Determined, Persistent, Enthusiastic & Self Motivated

• Result Driven

• Love Business Development take something from nothing and make it grow !





Specialties



Retail Expert

Etail Expert

It environement

Launch brands in France / Benelux

Increase Market Share



Mes compétences :

Ventes

Retail