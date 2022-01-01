Menu

Jean-Francois (jeff) GERARD

Courbevoie

En résumé

Over 25 years Sales Experience and It Experience

• 22 Years in the It Business for different Brands (Trust, Western Digital, NVIDIA)
• Sold to and worked with Major Retail Players across EMEA
• Comprehensive knowledge & contact base of the European computer industry (B2C and B2B channels)

Retail manager for France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, North Africa

Specialties

• Determined, Persistent, Enthusiastic & Self Motivated
• Result Driven
• Love Business Development take something from nothing and make it grow !


Retail Expert
Etail Expert
It environement
Launch brands in France / Benelux
Increase Market Share

Mes compétences :
Ventes
Retail

Entreprises

  • NVIDIA - Senior Sales Manager Consumer products France / Benelux

    Courbevoie 2008 - maintenant

  • Western Digital - Senior Sales Manager Branded Products

    issy les moulineaux 2004 - 2008

  • Aashima / Trust - Directeur Commercial

    1995 - 2002

Formations

