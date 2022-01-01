Jean-Francois (jeff) GERARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à la Seyne-sur-Mer
Over 25 years Sales Experience and It Experience
• 22 Years in the It Business for different Brands (Trust, Western Digital, NVIDIA)
• Sold to and worked with Major Retail Players across EMEA
• Comprehensive knowledge & contact base of the European computer industry (B2C and B2B channels)
Retail manager for France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, North Africa
Specialties
• Determined, Persistent, Enthusiastic & Self Motivated
• Result Driven
• Love Business Development take something from nothing and make it grow !
Retail Expert
Etail Expert
It environement
Launch brands in France / Benelux
Increase Market Share
Mes compétences :
Ventes
Retail
