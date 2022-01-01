Beatriz ARANTES

Creative, curious and thoughtful senior design researcher and specialist in applied psychology, I've spent the last ten years of my studies and work analyzing user behavior and human needs in the workplace. I weave together theory and practice, deep thinking and observation, using my training in psychology, ethnography and design thinking in order to define and solve problem through interdisciplinary collaboration. I am passionate about finding meaningful solutions to improving people's lives and well-being.



Mes compétences :

Strategic thinking

Analytical skills

Secondary Research

Ethnographic Research

Primary research