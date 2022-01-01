Beatriz LOPEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Responsable Team Account Manager spécialisé dans le secteur Dating / Sites de Rencontre
Affiliation / Campagne CPL / Performance
4 ans d'expérience dans le domaine du web-marketing
Trilingue ( Fr / It / Es )
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
budgets
SPSS
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Access
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator