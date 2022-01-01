Menu

Beatriz LOPEZ

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Responsable Team Account Manager spécialisé dans le secteur Dating / Sites de Rencontre
Affiliation / Campagne CPL / Performance
4 ans d'expérience dans le domaine du web-marketing
Trilingue ( Fr / It / Es )


Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Autocad
budgets
SPSS
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Access
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • TEKKA SPA - Responsable Team Account Manager secteur Dating - Web marketing specialist

    2014 - maintenant - Gestion d’une équipe de 3 account manager et des relations avec équipe graphique/équipe technique/équipe CRM
    - Acquisition de clients et optimisation des campagnes publicitaires WEB/WAP des sites de rencontre suivants sur plus de 15 pays :
    Casual Club : www.casualclub.com
    4Club : www.4club.com
    Onedate : www.onedate.com
    Life in Two : www.lifeintwo.com
    Budget mensuel TOTAL : 650 K€

  • TEKKA SPA - Account Manager - Marketing specialist Dating

    2012 - 2013 - Développement et gestion de campagnes à CPC/CPM sur sites généralistes mais surtout à CPL sur plateformes d’affiliations & network
    - Lancement et suivi opérationnel des campagnes, gestion des budgets et du ROI.
    - Recherche de nouveaux partners media, études de la concurrence, monitoring

  • TEKKA SPA - Account Manager - Marketing specialist VAS et Dating

    2010 - 2012 - Gestion de campagnes web de contenus pour téléphonie portable sur LATAM (Argentine, Mexique, Brésil) et Europe du Sud (Espagne, Portugal)
    - Analyse des campagnes CPC surtout sur sites généralistes ( Msn, Yahoo,Bing...) et réalisation de statistiques.

  • TEKKA SPA - Traductrice Français-Italien/ Italien-Français

    2010 - 2010 - Traduction de textes techniques, commerciaux, légaux, contenus de site

  • ARCHITECTE URBANISTE J.L.BLONDEAU - Architecte Collaboratrice - Dessinatrice

    2009 - 2009 - Relevés, exécution de plans sur Autocad
    Stage
    - Réalisation de perspectives et de planches pour concours
    - Production de maquettes pour projets / locaux d’activités industrielles, constructions maisons individuelles et collectives

  • ARCHITECTE B. CATELAND - Architecte Collaboratrice - Dessinatrice

    2008 - 2008 - Relevés, exécution de plans sur Autocad
    - Réalisation de perspectives et de planches pour concours
    - Production de maquettes pour projets / locaux d’activités industrielles, constructions maisons individuelles et collectives

Formations

Réseau