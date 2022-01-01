Bechir MAAMOUN

Printed circuit boards manufacturing /cam specialist ( up to 64 layer boards)



Provide technical guidance to: customer service, engineering, tooling and production.

Provide customer support and satisfaction.

Aid manufacturing engineers and production with any technically challenging jobs.

Look for possible causes for failure modes in cooperation with the Engineering Department.

Organize and follow up any tests or jobs in production.

Maintain quality records as per ISO requirements, documentation and Process improvement activities

Follow and help update Quality Certification (UL, ISO, MIL).

Establish and maintain strong interface with internal and external customers.

Set priorities concerning proper project flow.

Ability to replace manufacturing /cam engineers when required to fulfill a void

Assist production and quality departments in troubleshooting.

Identify manufacturing defects on inner layers using Automated Optical Testing (AOI – Automated Optical Testing).

Ensure electrical functionality of printed circuit boards by doing continuity and isolation testing (Flying Probe).

Give feedback to the Quality Control manager on test status or improvements.

Document all kind non-conformity that occur during manufacturing and report to top quality

Help implement actions that reduce non-conformity.



Mes compétences :

Capacités d'analyse

Capacités d'analyse et de synthèse

Circuits imprimés

Construction

Fabrication mécanique

Facilité d'adaptation

Fiable

Génie mécanique

Mécanique

Souci du détail

Synthèse

Travail de groupe