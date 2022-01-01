Menu

Malik HENINE

ROUEN

En résumé

In 2014, I left electronic purchasing with the feeling that supply chain would never be synchronised. I moved to business development and sell and I discovered solutions for Industry 4.0. Thanks to data, we synchronise an industrial process for instance predictive maintenance. I wondered, if we can do it at a process level, why not to extand at a complet supply chain ? Let's build up a virtual tank between Industrial OEM to anticipate shortages and wastes. in 2019, AIRENC is born!

Mes compétences :
Entreprenariat
Achats
Supply Chain
International
Industrie
Business development
Stratégie d'entreprise
Vente B2B

Entreprises

  • AIRENC - Fondateur

    2019 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric - Reponsable Commercial Industrie

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - 2019

  • Schneider Electric - Business Development Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - 2015 Diagnose Sales organization according to product or service to sell.
    Benchmark South America Sales organization to capitalize on Best practice.
    Propose Customer Action Plan and coach salesmen accordingly

  • Schneider Electric - Purchasing Director (Project and Operations)

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2014 Boost Productivity performance at 5%
    Create team spirit in splitted team between France and Germany
    Changement driver : adapt Schneider processes to local entity
    Coach, Challenge and Support Project Purchaser in different phases of Project

  • Schneider-electric - Semicondutor Commodity Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2006 - 2011 Define and deploy a worldwide strategy on Power Semiconductor
    - Negotiation with R&D in Different BU
    - Put in Place Innovation Days
    Yearly Negotiation with Key Suppliers
    Memeber of Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force in 2010- 2011

  • Renault - Acheteur

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2006

Formations

Réseau