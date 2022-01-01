Malik HENINE

In 2014, I left electronic purchasing with the feeling that supply chain would never be synchronised. I moved to business development and sell and I discovered solutions for Industry 4.0. Thanks to data, we synchronise an industrial process for instance predictive maintenance. I wondered, if we can do it at a process level, why not to extand at a complet supply chain ? Let's build up a virtual tank between Industrial OEM to anticipate shortages and wastes. in 2019, AIRENC is born!



Entreprenariat

Achats

Supply Chain

International

Industrie

Business development

Stratégie d'entreprise

Vente B2B