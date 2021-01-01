Menu

Béchir TB

ARIANA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Requirements Analysis
Repairs and Maintenance
Specifications
Hardware Maintenance
VPN
Backup & Recovery > Backups > Data Backup
Backup & Recovery > Recovery > Data Recovery
Active Directory
Lotus 1-2-3
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Outlook
VMware
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Fibre Optics > Optical Fibre
Lotus Notes/Domino
Router
Linux
Nagios
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
C Programming Language
C++
CCNA
CentOS
Cisco Switches/Routers
Citrix Winframe
DBMS
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
HTML
Hyper-V
IPSec
IPv4
JavaScript
LAN/WAN
LAN/WAN > WLAN
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 2000 Advanced Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows for Workgroups
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows Server 2016
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft

Entreprises

  • Agence technique des transports terrestres - Administrateur réseau

    maintenant Gérer et administrer les différents routeurs et équipements réseau de l'entreprise.

    Gérer et administrer les différents serveurs existants (windows 2000/2003 , linux)

  • ATTT - Ingénieur réseau

    2015 - maintenant PROFIL

    Marié(e)
    Permis B
    25/2/1976 - 44 ans

    Analyse des besoins métiers et traduction en spécifications informatiques.
    Pilotage des projets informatiques (comme par exemple le projet de réforme fiscale Gouvernemental UXP : Projet d'Interopérabilité).
    Supervision de l'infrastructure et supervision applicative (Application métier ATTT).
    Définition et gestion des autorisations requises pour répondre aux besoins des utilisateurs.

    Configuration de nouveaux serveurs principaux
    Résolution de tous types de problèmes informatiques, Dépannage informatique et assistance informatique à distance, Analyse et suppression de virus, spywares, malwares et autres logiciels
    Elaboration et conception des cahiers de charges relatifs aux projets réseau informatique

    Identifier les manques en termes de formation et s'assurer que l'équipe a reçu la formation nécessaire
    Gestion des appels et des tickets, s'assurer que les réponses sont faites en temps et correctement

  • Agence Technique des Transports - Ingénieur réseau

    2010 - 2010 '' Administration, exploitation et supervision des infrastructures Windows, sous VMWare

    * Migration du réseau LS-MPLS vers FO (Fibre Optique) en collaboration avec l'opérateur Tunisie
    Telecom
    * Switching and routing
    * Installation,configuration et maintenance des AP (Access Point) wifi cisco via controller WLC
    * Configuration et mise en place des Switch (Cisco)

    * Configuration des messageries sur le poste de travail (LOTUS NOTES)
    '' Administration Active Directory (Création et modification des comptes)
    * Administration, exploitation et supervision des infrastructures Windows via Vsphere VMWare
    * Déploiement, administration et monitoring de l'infrastructure d'ATTT (72 routeurs,2 firewalls
    Fortinet 1000,2 firewalls PFSENS et 6 serveurs (Linux et windows))

    * Installation, paramétrage de périphériques en réseaux et applications métiers spécifiques à l'ATTT.
    * Gestion des incidents utilisateurs, administration réseau, gestions des sauvegardes
    * Migration du réseau LS-MPLS vers FO
    * Configurer les routeurs TT (TUNISIE TELECOM) pour supporter la nouvelle configuration soit Hardware (insertion des modules FO) soit logicielle (configuration des interfaces)
    * Mise en place et développement d'une solution de supervision du réseau basé sur le moteur
    Nagios.
    * Connexion des éléments au réseau
    * Configuration des messageries outlook et lotus notes sur le poste de travail

  • Agence Technique des Transports Terrestres - Technicien Supérieur en réseau d'entreprise

    2002 - 2010 Page 1/3

    CRITÈRES D'EMPLOI

    Métier
    Informatique

    Secteur d'activité
    Informatique / Internet

    Disponibilité
    Immédiate

    Années d'expérience
    10 à 15 ans

    Niveau d'études
    Bachelor (HEC / HEG / EPFL /
    Université)

    Type de contrat
    Contrat fixe

    Temps de travail
    Plein temps 100%

    Salaire
    A convenir EUR

    Déplacement
    Flexible

    Mobilité géographique
    International

    '' Maintenance du matériel informatique et périphérique,
    Réparation du réseau informatique : tirage de câble/ changement des prises
    Suivie et dépannage des serveurs et équipements informatiques, Résolution de tous types de problèmes informatiques, Dépannage informatique et assistance informatique à distance, Analyse et suppression de virus, spywares, malwares et autres logiciels,
    Configuration serveurs et postes de travail dans un réseau configuration des partages de ressources / contrôles des
    droits d'accès / configuration du réseau VPN,
    Sauvegarde de données /récupération de données,
    Conseils en achat informatique,
    Participer à la négociation avec les fournisseurs d'équipements informatiques,
    Installer des imprimantes, des lecteurs code à barres et des pointeuses (HARDWARE + SOFTWARE),
    Installer et configurer le matériel et les logiciels informatiques, Réparation et entretien d'ordinateurs et d'imprimantes Implantation de réseaux, Installer et faire la configuration des différents systèmes d'exploitation, Utilisation des outils de développement réseau,
    Migration/Création des comptes Active Directory, GPo
    Installation/Paramétrage Exchange 2003, 2007 et 2010 ; Outlook 2003/2007/2010 Lotus, Sauvegarde Backup avec logiciel Arc-server
    Analyse & reporting sur l'activité Support

  • Computer Network System - Technicien Superieur

    2001 - 2002

  • Tunisian Telecom Electric TTE - Stage Technicien

    2001 - 2001

Formations

  • ESPRIT (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana maintenant

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée D'Ingénierie Et De Technologies (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2010 DNI

    ESPRIT (Interconnexion des réseaux & Administration système) (Diplôme Nationale D'Informatique option Système & Réseau) * Tunis * Tunisie

  • ESPRIT (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2005 - 2010

  • Ecole Supérieur Privée D’ingénierie Et Technologie ESPRIT (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2004 - 2009 ingénieur système et réseau

    informatique

  • ESPRIT (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2004 - 2010

  • ISET (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2002 Diplôme

    Technicien Supérieur en Informatique CITE KHADHRA (Networking ) (Diplôme de Technicien Supérieur en Téléinformatique Option réseau d'entreprise) *

  • Lycée El Alia

    El Alia 1998 - 1998 Baccalaureat

    (Mathématiques) (Diplôme de baccalaureat option Mathématique) *
    POINTS FORTS

    '' Je partage l'information avec toute l'équipe , je possède un solide bagage technique et je dispose
    d'une expérience dans le management d'équipe.
    Je suis rigoureux, disponible, réactif et j'ai un bon esprit d'analyse. Je résiste également au stress.

    '' Soft skills : conscience et maîtrise d

