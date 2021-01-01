Mes compétences :
Requirements Analysis
Repairs and Maintenance
Specifications
Hardware Maintenance
VPN
Backup & Recovery > Backups > Data Backup
Backup & Recovery > Recovery > Data Recovery
Active Directory
Lotus 1-2-3
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Outlook
VMware
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Fibre Optics > Optical Fibre
Lotus Notes/Domino
Router
Linux
Nagios
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
C Programming Language
C++
CCNA
CentOS
Cisco Switches/Routers
Citrix Winframe
DBMS
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
HTML
Hyper-V
IPSec
IPv4
JavaScript
LAN/WAN
LAN/WAN > WLAN
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 2000 Advanced Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows 3.1
Microsoft Windows 3.x > Windows for Workgroups
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows Server 2016
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft