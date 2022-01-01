Beeleev CONNECTING ENTREPRENEURS

Beeleev is a collaborative network that regroups promising entrepreneurs wanting to expand their businesses abroad. We aim at inspiring Beeleevers international growth.



Our mission is to connect gifted entrepreneurs, CEOs who face the same challenges, from all over the world so that their collective spirit and drive can further ignite their inspiration and empower their dreams to truly take flight.

If you think you would be a great addition to our network, apply for a membership using the linkedIn button. Otherwise, you can get invited by one of our members.



Beeleev clusters 2 700 entrepreneurs in 205 countries on 5 continents. The network has already the support of young growing companies, but also through established corporations such as Orange, Galeries Lafayette, Vinci...



