Begoto MADJITELBE

ExxonMobil
- Well testing
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2012 - maintenant
as of ten years experiences Position: Well testing and surveillance technician
Activities and responsibilities:
* Energy component (EC) training version 8 to version 10 for well testing. I've developed software in EC 10 for double up wells that is used in ExxonMobil worldwide. ;
* Follow up well under polymer injecting to separator water from oil in the reservoir ;
* Perform daily well surveillance for production optimization ;
* Support Reservoir and Subsurface Engineer in wells follow up after work over, stimulation, rig work ;
* Certificate in ESP (floater and compressive pump) principle training with GE Oil & Gas (Oklahoma city USA) ;
* Artificial lift workshop
Topic discussed:
PCP failure from elastomer debonding - manufacturing and mechanical design review, Smaller ESP for Low Rates vs. PCP, Lost Communication to Down hole Gauges, Seal/Pump Failures from Fines Production, Sand Control Failures, Pump Design for Slim Hole, PIP Management, One View Surveillance Tool (OVST) Improvements, Failure Prediction, Pump Design Opportunities, Dual ESPs, Insert PCP Stimulation, LK ESPs for Deliquification, GE Drive Shutdowns, Failures following Power Outage Events, Chad Best Practices Validation
* Reservoir workshop
Topic discussed:
Impact of cross flow between different zones of production (YOM) after shut down event
Impact hydraulic choking on process equipment (emulsion pumps), on wells after shut events
* PCP principle training with NOV (Houston USA) ;
* Sub and solution pump training with GE Oil & Gas (Houston) ;
* Sub pump modeling training ;
* Solution pump training with GE Oil & Gas (Houston USA)
* CBT training on reservoir, well completion, overview of drilling, stimulation with UTTC (ExxonMobil Upstream Technology Training Center)
* Baker training on chemical usage as follow:
* Run BSW using centrifuge to determine water cut (WC), fluid properties ;
* Chemical inventories ;
* Checking chemical injection rate
* Housekeeping
* Troubleshooting chemical pumps ;
* Chemical pumps operation Safety briefing (Chemical MSDS)
* Daily well surveillance to optimize production and save pump lives (PCP and ESP) ;
* 1. Turn in ticket to optimize production
* 1. Turn ticket to prevent pump failure ;
* 1. Coordinate job with field operations, subsurface engineers and surveillance engineers to better and efficiently operate pumps.
* 1. Perform sub pump modeling for wells optimization ;
* Trained and released two co-workers on fluid shot and operate efficiently pumps
* Trained, mentor and released two new well testing technician
* Completion of competence assessment standard (CAS) on:
* 1. Field pigging system (gas trunk line, high pressure water injection trunk line, water injection trunk line, all fields gathering line pigging)
* 1. ESP and PCP wellhead and manifold system
* 1. Emulsion pumps system
* 1. Vapor recovery unit system
* 1. Produced gas compressor system ;
* 1. LK (Low Cretaceous) wellheads and manifolds system ;
* 1. High pressure water injection system
* 1. Instrument air system
* 1. Isolation of large pumps
* 1. Produced water treatment system
* 1. 11 Separator system ;
* Perform well testing for production optimization and pumps saving life
* 1. Well testing on PCP and ESP to evaluate oil, water and gas total rate
* 1. Well testing on double and triple up wells
* 1. Loop check to prepare skid for operation
* 1. Monitor RSV and test separator operation ;
* Completion of OCAT, ePTWS (electronic version of permit to work system) training ;
Exxonmobil
- Field operator
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2011 - 2012
Activities and responsibilities:
* Wells surveillance:
* 1. Operation of wells PCP and ESP (vector 3, 4, 5,7 switch board and fact pac) ;
* 1. Restart and stop wells
* 1.
* Field daily activities:
* 1. wells isolation for rig work and de-isolation ;
* 1. permits registration and issuing ;
* 1. supervising activities on equipment (pump repair, flow line installation, ...) ;
* 1. operate and respond to process up ;
* 1. operate emulsion and high pressure water injection pumps ;
* 1. operate high pressure water injection well ;
* Competencies ;
* 1. Very good knowledge and skill in reservoir (M, YOM and A reservoir)
* 1. Well bore review with reservoir, geology Engineer on YOM, A and M reservoir
* 1. Professional in operating oil producer well (ESP vector 3, 4, 7, Fact pact, switch board, PCP and Low cretaceous wells LK)
* 1. Professional in operating produced gas compressor, vapor recovery unit, instrument air, high pressure water injection pump and wells, LK wells (artificial and natural flow)
* 1. Professional on launching and receiving pig on all type of fluid (water, gas and oil)
* Safety ;
* 1. Emergency response team member (ERT) by participating in many drills (firefighting drill, aircraft incident drill, spill response drill...)
* 1. Very good safety culture behavior ;
* 1. Safety delegates' member (prepare weekly safety activities, present weekly safety meeting, record proactive report...) ;
ExxonMobil
- Night shift operator
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2010 - 2011
Position: Night shift
Activities and responsibilities:
* Coordinate and monitor all activities and operation on equipment at night
* 1. Restart and stop wells, pumps, compressors, instrument air
* 1. Report all unsafe and theft to supervisor in the morning
* 1. Follow up wells after start up (rig work, stimulation...)
* Work out the PTWS
* Schedule well testing
* Treat well testing result ;
ExxonMobil
- Well testing
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2010 - 2010
Activities and responsibilities:
* Mentoring on well testing activities ;
ExxonMobil
- Field operator
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2009 - 2010
Activities and responsibilities:
* 1. wells isolation for rig work and de-isolation ;
* 1. permits registration and issuing ;
* 1. supervising activities on equipment (pump repair, flow line installation, RSV, test separator ...) ;
* 1. operate and respond to process up ;
* 1. operate high pressure water injection pumps ;
* 1. operate high pressure water injection well ;
* 1. completion of specific task book ;
ExxonMobil
- Operator
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2008 - 2009
Activities and responsibilities:
* Night shift operator ;
* 1. Work in coordination with commissioning engineer to restart and stop wells
* 1. Work on compressors, high pressure pumps, emulsion pumps, LK wells, monitor wells
* 1. Work out PTWS ;
* 1. Turn in ticket for problem equipment to be fixed ;
* 1. Fluid shot operator ;
* 1. Perform fluid level to save pumps life, optimize production ;
* 1. Coordinate valve greasing activities with FMC ;
* 1. Completion of task book (general operation and safety health and environment SHE) ;
ExxonMobil
- Field operator
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2007 - 2008
Position: on the job training (OJT)
Activities and responsibilities:
* Mentoring and training on all field activities ;
* 1. Restart and stop wells (ESP, PCP and LK wells) ;
* 1. Field process interface with other activities ;
* 1. Emulsion pumps training ;
* 1. Produced gas compressor and vapor recovery unit training ;
* 1. High pressure water injection pumps training ;
* 1. Registering of daily permit to work system, daily readings for LK, water injection wells ;
* Work on task book ;
ExxonMobil
- Advanced skills trainee
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2006 - 2007
Activities and responsibilities
* Monitoring daily safety meeting ;
* Working on task book ;
* Site visit to match theoretical training to practical in field and plant ;
* Report on all site visits in plant and field
* English training ;
* Computer training in Excel, word, power point and well surveillance tool PI ;
* Training in sub surface production
* 1. Separation of crude oil
* 1. Crude oil treatment
* 1. Basic training in petroleum industry
* 1. Basic training in drilling ;
* 1. Basic training in reservoir (Carbonate, sandstone) ;
* Safety training ;
* 1. Log out- Tag out (LOTO), CPR, Fire and gas monitoring system
* Mechanical basic training, instrumentation basic training and electrical basic training ;
ExxonMobil
- Pre-technician trainee
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2006 - 2006
Activities and responsibilities
* Basic training on mathematic, arithmetic, mechanic, instrumentation, electricity, safety, physic, mechanic shop
* English training, fundamental training in petroleum production
* Safety training ;
* Computer training (Word, Excel, Power point and use of PI) ;
Abderamane Dadi Training Center
- Trainee
2004 - 2006
Activities and responsibilities:
* Base training in English
* Base training in hydrocarbon
* Safety team member
Employer: ESSO CHAD/ EEPCI-BP-694 N'djamena, CHAD
Exxonmobil (EEPCI)
- Well test and well optimiser technician
2004 - maintenant
Perform single and double up well test and subsurface technician. My duties are as follow:
Perform single and double up well test for production optimisation and pump saving
Well surveillance to optimize production and pump saving life
ExxonMobil
- ADTC
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2004 - 2004
Professional training at ministry of petroleum (Chad)
Activities and responsibilities:
* Training at production department in: production division, geology, refinery, geophysics, exploration and drilling division ;
* Human resource department
Employer: Ministry of petroleum (Chad)
Oil business
- Well test and well optimiser technician
2004 - maintenant