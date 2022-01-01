Menu

Bejat-Foray JEAN-KRISTEN

PARIS

En résumé

A tech enthusiast, I have 7+ years experience within the telecom industry, mainly built around products, marketing and customer.

Used to international environments and intercultural management, I have been involved at many levels of Product Management, from operational to strategic reflexion, in Top Management Meetings and PRM for Vodafone and Orange global accounts.

I started my career at Nokia as junior Product Manager. Then joined LG as Product Manager on the Orange global account. After two years then promoted to Senior Product Manager on Vodafone global account.

Specialties:

Customer relationship, Product & marketing strategy for mobile,Product management, Mobile devices, Product roadmap, Global operators.

jk.bejat@kazam.mobi
+336 77 48 45 43

Mes compétences :
Product marketing
Product Management
Product manager
Product Launch
Product Development
Trade Marketing
Portfolio Management

Entreprises

  • Kazam - Key Account manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Kitesurf product - Owner

    2012 - 2013 - Conceive and imagine the product
    - Outsource and gather product parts in China
    - Develop commercial relationships across Australia and Brazil

  • LG Electronics Europe - Senior product marketing manager, Vodafone global account

    2011 - 2012 - Manage the Product Management team in charge of Vodafone account, 17 countries.
    - Develop sell-in through listing of LG product into Vodafone portfolio.
    - Define LG mobile portfolio: choose and position products for Vodafone Account.
    - Built a marketing story for each of the 40 products presented each year.

  • LG Electronics Europe - Product manager, Orange global account

    2008 - 2011 - 2nd member of the Product Management team for Orange account, 10 countries.
    - Lead product relationship with LG subsidiaries.
    - Active participation for the definition of the LG mobile portfolio, strategy and positioning for the Orange Account with Korean / European HQ, Product Planning and R&D teams.
    - Built a marketing story for each of the 40 products presented each year.

  • Nokia France - Junior Product Manager / Web / Sponsorship and trademarketing

    Nozay 2006 - 2008 - Support Product Manager on daily basis
    - Create materials for trademarketing activities
    - Organise Nokia events and exhibitions (visibility, demonstrators…)
    - Manage Nokia.fr contents : news, events and updates

  • Cegetel Service (SFR) - Chargé de clientèle

    2004 - 2004 • Parfaite maîtrise des divers produits liés à la téléphonie.
    • Prise en charge téléphonique de la clientèle : assistance et fidélisation.

