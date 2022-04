Beji REFKA

Software Engineer ,with a main focus on advanced Business Intelligence,Big data and machine learning.

Several experiences in implementing Data warehouses since 2012.

Strong teamwork, collaboration and leadership skills developed throughout several extra-curricular activities and responsibilities.

Fascinated with Big Data capabilities in helping enterprises realize their full potential.

Passionate with technologies ,with a continuous will to enrich my knowledge in such fields.





Mes compétences :

Programmation orientée objet

Oracle Database

Informatique Décisionnelle BI

Microsoft SQL Server

QlickView

DATAMING

Pentaho

PL/SQL

Talend