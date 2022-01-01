Beladjouz OUAHID

Automotive Key Account Manager within TDK Electronics Europe

Head of business development since 5 years (HEV & PHEV Power platform) for OEM Renault Nissan.



Real technician and specialist in my field: power electronics and automation

I support my Customer from Advance Researcher & Development till the final solution.



Enthusiast of the industrial world, Ambitious and energetic, my motto is customer satisfaction to serve business growth.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Gestion de projet

Electronique

Electrotechnique

Développement commercial

Automatisme

Industrie

Marketing

Management

Export