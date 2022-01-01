Beladjouz OUAHID

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Automotive Key Account Manager within TDK Electronics Europe
Head of business development since 5 years (HEV & PHEV Power platform) for OEM Renault Nissan.
Real technician and specialist in my field: power electronics and automation
I support my Customer from Advance Researcher & Development till the final solution.
Enthusiast of the industrial world, Ambitious and energetic, my motto is customer satisfaction to serve business growth.
Mes compétences :
Vente
Gestion de projet
Electronique
Electrotechnique
Développement commercial
Automatisme
Industrie
Marketing
Management
Export