Beladjouz OUAHID

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Automotive Key Account Manager within TDK Electronics Europe
Head of business development since 5 years (HEV & PHEV Power platform) for OEM Renault Nissan.

Real technician and specialist in my field: power electronics and automation
I support my Customer from Advance Researcher & Development till the final solution.

Enthusiast of the industrial world, Ambitious and energetic, my motto is customer satisfaction to serve business growth.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Gestion de projet
Electronique
Electrotechnique
Développement commercial
Automatisme
Industrie
Marketing
Management
Export

Entreprises

  • TDK Electronics Europe (France, Iberia, Maghreb et Benelux) - Automotive Key Account Manager

    2008 - maintenant Key Account Manager / RENAULT NISSAN ( Electronics Power solution for HEV & PHEV )
    ANPQP Process Manager

  • Schneider Electric - Responsable Clienteles Industrie

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2008 Industry Sales Engineer Schneider Electric Sales management France:
    In charge for an annual TO of 4 millions Euros (including 800 K€ as a direct customer)

    Business revival plan management.Technical training for Industrial customers and distributors

    Business management for the “distributor industrial sales task force”.

  • Schneider Electric - Technical Support Engineer Automation & Drives

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2007 Technical Support Engineer: Automatism, Power distribution and Drive application Schneider Electric:

    Technical support, Training, Technical group leader for Industrial Customer (AREVA, CONVERTEAM, GDF SUEZ..)

  • Renault - R&D Electronics Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2004 R&D Electronics Engineer within Renault Technocenter

  • Schneider Electric - Junior Engineer Training (Engineer training 6 months at School & 6 months at Schneider Electric

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2004 Sep 01 / Jul 04
    Junior Engineer Training within Schneider Electric (Engineer training 6 months at School & 6 months at Schneider )

    Drive and UPS design project ( 6 months)

    Production / Technologic Office (6 months in Czech Republic)

    Global Help Desk, Electronic Sensor department. ( 6 months)

  • SOCOTEC - Electrical Standards & Regulation Inspector

    Guyancourt 2000 - 2001

Formations

