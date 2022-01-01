Menu

Belaubre QUENTIN

LEEDS

En résumé

Actively seeking new opportunities, I am interested in challenging positions

Mes compétences :
Santé
Gestion de projet
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Ortho Santé - Chef d'entreprise

    2012 - maintenant

  • DePuy (Johnson&Johnson) - International Product Manager

    2010 - 2011 - Brand Management
    - ~ 40M$ TO
    - Responsible for Europe, Middle East and Africa
    - Leeds, UK

  • Depuy (Johnson&Johnson) - Business Development Manager

    2008 - 2009 - Key account Management
    - Developpement d'une offre de services a valeur ajoutee
    - Creation de partenariats exterieurs
    - Gestion de projets
    - Approche Medico Economique
    - Paris, France

  • Depuy (Johnson&Johnson) - Responsable de Secteur

    2007 - 2008 - Gestion commercial d'un secteur geographique
    - Produits a forte valeur ajoutee (orthopedie)
    - Gestion d'appels d'offres
    - En charge de formations
    - Objectifs systematiquement atteints et depasses
    - Saintes, France

  • Depuy (Johnson&Johnson - Junior Poduct Manager

    2006 - 2007 - Toronto, Canada

Formations

Réseau