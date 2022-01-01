Belaubre QUENTIN

Actively seeking new opportunities, I am interested in challenging positions
Mes compétences :
Santé
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Entreprises
Ortho Santé
- Chef d'entreprise
2012 - maintenant
DePuy (Johnson&Johnson)
- International Product Manager
2010 - 2011- Brand Management
- ~ 40M$ TO
- Responsible for Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Leeds, UK
Depuy (Johnson&Johnson)
- Business Development Manager
2008 - 2009- Key account Management
- Developpement d'une offre de services a valeur ajoutee
- Creation de partenariats exterieurs
- Gestion de projets
- Approche Medico Economique
- Paris, France
Depuy (Johnson&Johnson)
- Responsable de Secteur
2007 - 2008- Gestion commercial d'un secteur geographique
- Produits a forte valeur ajoutee (orthopedie)
- Gestion d'appels d'offres
- En charge de formations
- Objectifs systematiquement atteints et depasses
- Saintes, France