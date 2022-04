Belgacem BEN AMMAR

• Cisco Certified (CCNA, CCNP, CCIE#51261):

- Areas of expertises

Advanced IP technologies

Cisco switch and routers

Technical specifications

Advice, assistance and analysis of customer needs

Reporting and writing technical material





• Specialties: - Network :

Layer 2: switching, ethernet, dot1q, VLAN, LACP, PPP, Multilink PPP

Routing: Static, OSPF, OSPFv3, RIP, RIPnG, BGP, VRF, GRE, MPLS, L2/L3 VPN, LDP

IP Services: NAT, HSRP, VRRP, GLBP, NTP, SNMP, SLA, DHCP, IPV6

Security: AAA, ACL, IPSec, L2TP ,DMVPN, VTI, Easy VPN,FabricPath, vPC

• Equipment :

Router: cisco (800, 1900, 3800, ASR 1000, ASR 9000 )

Switch: cisco (6500, 4500, Nexus 5000, Nexus 7000, Nexus 2000, Nexus 1000v, VSG)

Cisco SCE 8000.



• Expertise in Data Center and Service Provider solution.



• Experience in multiple security products such as: Firewall, IPSec, DMVPN, DVTI, easy VPN and Arbor Peakflow/TMS.



