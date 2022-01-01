Retail
Ben REINHART
Ben REINHART
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rinaldo Losi - Henkel Aerospace Authorized Distributor
- Export Manager
2016 - maintenant
Riba Composites
- Business Manager - Aerospace
2011 - 2015
Thales Alenia Space
- O3b Production Program Manager
TOULOUSE
2010 - 2010
Thales Alenia Space
- Indutrial Competitiveness Manager
TOULOUSE
2007 - 2009
Thales Alenia Space
- Technological Development Engineer
TOULOUSE
2001 - 2006
Lafarge
- Technical Product Engineer
Paris
1998 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Vente (Sup De V)
St Germain En Laye
1998 - 1999
Sales & Marketing
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie Et Physique De Bordeaux
Pessac
1995 - 1998
MSc. Engineering
Réseau
Imane ABOUFADLE
Zied SELMI