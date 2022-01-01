Menu

Ben Romdhane MED SALAH

Blagnac

En résumé

19 years of diversified work experience in both military and civilian aviation environment, including aircraft maintenance, aircraft engineering, Modification and retrofits, teaching, Quality Management and calibration.
Technical:
- More than 4 years’ experience in civilian aircraft Engineering (ATA31 Airbus SA & LR), Flight OPS and DOA avionics modifications.
- 5 years’ experience in PMEL (Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory): Maintenance & calibration of Test benches and all Ground Support Equipments (GSE).
- 10 years’ experience in military aircraft maintenance Field (Aviation Unit Maintenance. Aviation Intermediate Maintenance, MRO planning, maintenance survey, and aircraft modifications)
Staff Management:
Team Leading, Management of up to 25 technicians and engineers in military maintenance environment.
Teaching:
6 Academic years teaching experience within the Tunisia Air Force Academy.
Quality Management:
Implementation and management of Quality System in compliance with ISO9001/AS9100 Standards on the scope: Aerospace Development Engineering & Aircraft Modifications and Technical Consulting Services.

.


Mes compétences :
Aircraft maintainability
Quality Assurance
Calibration and Metrology
Avionics Interconnection
Airline Operational documentation management
- Inter System Communication Data Design
Aircarft Electronic Indicating System
ISO 900X Standard
Calibration
Bill of Materials
Avionics
Aircraft Modification
Aircraft Maintenance
Quality Management
Maintenance
Helicopters
XML
Squadron
Global Positioning System
upgrade
term maintenance
military aircraft maintenance
maintenance of all measuring and Ground Support Eq
maintenance of UHF/VHF
its implementation
diversified work experience
aircraft engineering
Weapons
Staff Management
Serial Support
Root Cause Analysis
Risk Management
PDMS
MRO planning
Long experience
Installation
Framework
Flight Tests
DFM
Continuous Improvement
Civil Aircraft
Aviation Intermediate Maintenance
Autocad
Audit
Aircraft
Airbus A350 Aircraft
Air Force
AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE PLANNING

Entreprises

  • Aeroconseil - Aircraft Design Engineer

    Blagnac 2011 - 2015 As an Avionics Design Engineer, I’m responsible of:
    • Providing Aeroconseil clients with Design wiring solutions for modifications and interconnections on avionic equipments,
    preparing the electrical wiring diagrams, parts list, wire list, BOM.
    • Edit the impacted documents such as the SB, STC, and AMM supplement in compliance with PART 21 requirements and
    depending on the type of modification.
    • Ability to interface between MRO/OEM/DOA to ensure highest levels of quality/support, and proven negotiation skills for
    commercial transactions.
    • Providing technical Support for the airlines and system manufacturers on ATA31 (Airbus SA & LR models).
    • Answering to questions that may be originated from various Airbus entities such as Airbus customer services (SEE, GO5), the
    MAP, Airbus Design office & laboratory / flight tests/ Flight Simulator.
    • Analyze, investigate and propose answers to incidents, system behavior, malfunctions or interconnections.
    • Actively involved in Electronic Indicating System (EIS) standard development activities for SA and LR aircraft by
    implementing the specifications of the evolutions defined by Airbus within an EIS standard.
    • Updating the Airbus high level specification after coordination with system designers.
    • As a quality Manager, my responsibilities are:
    • Establish, Implement, Maintain and continually improve the manuals/procedures/processes needed for the Quality
    Management System (QMS) of Aeroconseil Tunisia and AKKA Middle East in compliance with AS9100 requirements.
    • Ensure that records are established and maintained to provide evidence that the QMS is being followed and that there is a
    system in place for the identification, storage, protection, retrieval, retention time and disposition of such records.
    • Ensure that Quality Objectives are set by top management for measuring the performance of the QMS and that these are
    regularly reviewed.
    • Establishing and maintain KPI’s to measure SQCDP (Safety, Quality, Cost, Delivery and People) for the different teams across the organization on a weekly basis as requested by Airbus.
    • Continual improvement of processes based on objective measurements.
    Key Accomplishments:
    • Installation and/or removal of on board GSM, ELT, VHF/UHF/COMM radio, ATC mode S, TCAS, on board HF, MFD…
    • Active involvement in development of 6 EIS standards (SA & LR for Thales Aerospace).
    • Providing active technical assistance on ten’s of Queries from engineering, maintenance and operation centers.

  • TUNISIA AIR FORCE - Head of Design and maintenance supervision Office

    2005 - 2011 Project: Management of Military MRO projects and aircraft modifications.

    Roles and Responsibilities:

    * Supervising the aircraft maintenance tasks/programs within the Air Force squadrons.

    * Managing projects related to aircraft modifications and upgrade (Radios COMM/NAV UHF/VHF, ELT, On board GPS, IFF,
    radar and armament systems for helicopters, transporters and fighters...)

    * Develop the annual need in GSE, heavy equipment, test benches and technical documents for the different squadrons.
    * Identification and monitoring of (LLP) Life Limit aircraft parts (LIC & LOF, Limit In Calendar and Limit Of Function).
    * Configuration Management and Planning of Fleet Maintenance Projects within the Tunisian Air Force maintenance
    department, including Identifying the suitable resources/subcontractors required to accomplish the specific maintenance
    tasks, scheduling the maintenance planning according to aircraft MPD , Time management, Cost management, Reliability,
    Material procurement (BOM) and verification for the aircraft maintenance inputs, Modification Planning and Controls
    (mainly for UH1, AB412, AB205, C130, S53 and F5)

    * Supporting the squadrons in preparing the work packages and BOM for the heavy maintenance (PDM), organize and lead
    the required meetings during all project phases.

    Key Accomplishments:

    * Renovation of C130B and H avionics equipment's (Replacement of classic indicators by LCDs and installation of FMS, TCAS,
    weather Radar, ELT and IFF systems).

    * ELT internal coding and on board installation on all military fleet.

    * Renovation of AB412 and HH3 Helicopter avionics equipment's (On board GPS+ELT)

    * Modernization of SA341/342 (Gazelle) armament system (NVG capability and cartographic GPS).

    * Modernization of AB205 helicopters (NVG capability and On board GPS)

    * Replacement of F5 Firing Radar.

    * Replacement of C130 and UH1H Communication systems (Installation of UHF/VHF ARC210 and FM ARC422 Radios)

    * Renovation of Main Stated Air Defense Radar.

    * Installation of a new ILS system at Sidi Ahmed Air force Base.

    * Installation of portable airfields for helicopters and equipping the non-equipped ones with lighting and electrical power.

    * Prepared the BOM for five C130c PDMs (Accomplished in in AMMROC/UAE)

    * Prepared the BOM of two AB412 (Accomplished in Agusta Bella Italy)

    * Prepared the BOM of seven AB205 (Accomplished in Vancover/Canada)

    * Design and accomplishment of aircraft modifications using local man power, most of the time without calling
    subcontractors.
    * Continuously review regulatory requirements being introduced in the industry for implementation in the specifications of
    current and future fleet.

    Mohamed Salah BEN ROMDHANE

  • TUNISIA AIR FORCE - Line maintenance and planning Engineer & Captain

    2002 - 2005 Project: Management of Military MRO projects and aircraft modifications.
    Roles and Responsibilities:
    • Supervising the aircraft maintenance tasks/programs within the Air Force squadrons.
    • Managing projects related to aircraft modifications and upgrade (Radios COMM/NAV UHF/VHF, ELT, On board GPS, IFF, radar and armament systems for helicopters, transporters and fighters…)
    • Develop the annual need in GSE, heavy equipment, test benches and technical documents for the different squadrons.
    • Identification and monitoring of (LLP) Life Limit aircraft parts (LIC & LOF, Limit In Calendar and Limit Of Function).
    • Configuration Management and Planning of Fleet Maintenance Projects within the Tunisian Air Force maintenance department, including Identifying the suitable resources/subcontractors required to accomplish the specific maintenance tasks, scheduling the maintenance planning according to aircraft MPD , Time management, Cost management, Reliability, Material procurement (BOM) and verification for the aircraft maintenance inputs, Modification Planning and Controls (mainly for UH1, AB412, AB205, C130, S53 and F5)
    • Supporting the squadrons in preparing the work packages and BOM for the heavy maintenance (PDM), organize and lead the required meetings during all project phases.
    Key Accomplishments:
    • Renovation of C130B and H avionics equipment’s (Replacement of classic indicators by LCDs and installation of FMS, TCAS, weather Radar, ELT and IFF systems).
    • ELT internal coding and on board installation on all military fleet.
    • Renovation of AB412 and HH3 Helicopter avionics equipment’s (On board GPS+ELT)
    • Modernization of SA341/342 (Gazelle) armament system (NVG capability and cartographic GPS).
    • Modernization of AB205 helicopters (NVG capability and On board GPS)
    • Replacement of F5 Firing Radar.
    • Replacement of C130 and UH1H Communication systems (Installation of UHF/VHF ARC210 and FM ARC422 Radios)
    • Renovation of Main Stated Air Defense Radar.
    • Installation of a new ILS system at Sidi Ahmed Air force Base.
    • Installation of portable airfields for helicopters and equipping the non-equipped ones with lighting and electrical power.
    • Prepared the BOM for five C130c PDMs (Accomplished in in AMMROC/UAE)
    • Prepared the BOM of two AB412 (Accomplished in Agusta Bella Italy)
    • Prepared the BOM of seven AB205 (Accomplished in Vancover/Canada)
    • Design and accomplishment of aircraft modifications using local man power, most of the time without calling subcontractors.
    • Continuously review regulatory requirements being introduced in the industry for implementation in the specifications of current and future fleet.

  • Air France - Trainee

    Roissy CDG 2001 - 2001 Training in the quality assurance service of Air France Industries (AFI) at Paris Orly airport: overall maintenance of large aircraft (B747, A340, A310, and C135), control of special processes and workshop, reporting on maintenance performance, developing of quality assurance procedures for special processes and workshop.

  • TUNISIA AIR FORCE - Calibration Engineer

    1996 - 2002 Project: Calibration and maintenance of all measuring and Ground Support Equipment’s.
    Roles and Responsibilities:
    Managing of a team of 25 technicians in a PMEL laboratory specialized in Calibration and maintenance of test equipments and test benches used for aircraft maintenance.
    Key Accomplishments:
    • Compliance with time limits
    • Compliance with ISO17025 standard requirements.
    • Compliance with Requirements of 00-20-14 US Air Force Standard.
    • Using customer requirements and feedback to help design customized solutions
    • Root cause analysis, risk management and continual improvement.

Formations

  • ISAE - ENSICA

    Toulouse 2001 - 2002 MASTERE MAINTENANCE AERONAUTIQUE ET PRODUCTION

    BIEN

  • Higher Institute Of Aeronautics ISAE

    Toulouse 2000 - 2001 Masters Degree

    With distinction « Pretty Good »

  • US AIR FORCE (Mississippi)

    Mississippi 1998 - 1998 Advanced Calibration and Diagnostics

    - Electrical and physical measurement techniques
    - Calibration and maintenance techniques of measurement instruments and aircraft test benches.
    - USAF technical manuals management
    - Radiac calibration and measurements

  • AIR FORCE AVIATION ACADEMY (Tunis)

    Tunis 1990 - 1996 Aircraft Avionics and Telemecanics Engineer

    Good

  • Ecole Aviation Civile (Borj El Amri)

    Borj El Amri 1990 - 1996 Bachelors Degree

    With distinction "Good"

  • Lycee Mohamed Ali Annbi (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 1983 - 1990 Baccalaureat Sciences Mathematiques

    Mention Bien

Réseau