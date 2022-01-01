Ben Romdhane MED SALAH

-
Aeroconseil
- Aircraft Design Engineer
Blagnac
2011 - 2015
As an Avionics Design Engineer, I’m responsible of:
• Providing Aeroconseil clients with Design wiring solutions for modifications and interconnections on avionic equipments,
preparing the electrical wiring diagrams, parts list, wire list, BOM.
• Edit the impacted documents such as the SB, STC, and AMM supplement in compliance with PART 21 requirements and
depending on the type of modification.
• Ability to interface between MRO/OEM/DOA to ensure highest levels of quality/support, and proven negotiation skills for
commercial transactions.
• Providing technical Support for the airlines and system manufacturers on ATA31 (Airbus SA & LR models).
• Answering to questions that may be originated from various Airbus entities such as Airbus customer services (SEE, GO5), the
MAP, Airbus Design office & laboratory / flight tests/ Flight Simulator.
• Analyze, investigate and propose answers to incidents, system behavior, malfunctions or interconnections.
• Actively involved in Electronic Indicating System (EIS) standard development activities for SA and LR aircraft by
implementing the specifications of the evolutions defined by Airbus within an EIS standard.
• Updating the Airbus high level specification after coordination with system designers.
• As a quality Manager, my responsibilities are:
• Establish, Implement, Maintain and continually improve the manuals/procedures/processes needed for the Quality
Management System (QMS) of Aeroconseil Tunisia and AKKA Middle East in compliance with AS9100 requirements.
• Ensure that records are established and maintained to provide evidence that the QMS is being followed and that there is a
system in place for the identification, storage, protection, retrieval, retention time and disposition of such records.
• Ensure that Quality Objectives are set by top management for measuring the performance of the QMS and that these are
regularly reviewed.
• Establishing and maintain KPI’s to measure SQCDP (Safety, Quality, Cost, Delivery and People) for the different teams across the organization on a weekly basis as requested by Airbus.
• Continual improvement of processes based on objective measurements.
Key Accomplishments:
• Installation and/or removal of on board GSM, ELT, VHF/UHF/COMM radio, ATC mode S, TCAS, on board HF, MFD…
• Active involvement in development of 6 EIS standards (SA & LR for Thales Aerospace).
• Providing active technical assistance on ten’s of Queries from engineering, maintenance and operation centers.
-
TUNISIA AIR FORCE
- Head of Design and maintenance supervision Office
2005 - 2011
Project: Management of Military MRO projects and aircraft modifications.
Roles and Responsibilities:
* Supervising the aircraft maintenance tasks/programs within the Air Force squadrons.
* Managing projects related to aircraft modifications and upgrade (Radios COMM/NAV UHF/VHF, ELT, On board GPS, IFF,
radar and armament systems for helicopters, transporters and fighters...)
* Develop the annual need in GSE, heavy equipment, test benches and technical documents for the different squadrons.
* Identification and monitoring of (LLP) Life Limit aircraft parts (LIC & LOF, Limit In Calendar and Limit Of Function).
* Configuration Management and Planning of Fleet Maintenance Projects within the Tunisian Air Force maintenance
department, including Identifying the suitable resources/subcontractors required to accomplish the specific maintenance
tasks, scheduling the maintenance planning according to aircraft MPD , Time management, Cost management, Reliability,
Material procurement (BOM) and verification for the aircraft maintenance inputs, Modification Planning and Controls
(mainly for UH1, AB412, AB205, C130, S53 and F5)
* Supporting the squadrons in preparing the work packages and BOM for the heavy maintenance (PDM), organize and lead
the required meetings during all project phases.
Key Accomplishments:
* Renovation of C130B and H avionics equipment's (Replacement of classic indicators by LCDs and installation of FMS, TCAS,
weather Radar, ELT and IFF systems).
* ELT internal coding and on board installation on all military fleet.
* Renovation of AB412 and HH3 Helicopter avionics equipment's (On board GPS+ELT)
* Modernization of SA341/342 (Gazelle) armament system (NVG capability and cartographic GPS).
* Modernization of AB205 helicopters (NVG capability and On board GPS)
* Replacement of F5 Firing Radar.
* Replacement of C130 and UH1H Communication systems (Installation of UHF/VHF ARC210 and FM ARC422 Radios)
* Renovation of Main Stated Air Defense Radar.
* Installation of a new ILS system at Sidi Ahmed Air force Base.
* Installation of portable airfields for helicopters and equipping the non-equipped ones with lighting and electrical power.
* Prepared the BOM for five C130c PDMs (Accomplished in in AMMROC/UAE)
* Prepared the BOM of two AB412 (Accomplished in Agusta Bella Italy)
* Prepared the BOM of seven AB205 (Accomplished in Vancover/Canada)
* Design and accomplishment of aircraft modifications using local man power, most of the time without calling
subcontractors.
* Continuously review regulatory requirements being introduced in the industry for implementation in the specifications of
current and future fleet.
Mohamed Salah BEN ROMDHANE
-
-
Air France
- Trainee
Roissy CDG
2001 - 2001
Training in the quality assurance service of Air France Industries (AFI) at Paris Orly airport: overall maintenance of large aircraft (B747, A340, A310, and C135), control of special processes and workshop, reporting on maintenance performance, developing of quality assurance procedures for special processes and workshop.
-
TUNISIA AIR FORCE
- Calibration Engineer
1996 - 2002
Project: Calibration and maintenance of all measuring and Ground Support Equipment’s.
Roles and Responsibilities:
Managing of a team of 25 technicians in a PMEL laboratory specialized in Calibration and maintenance of test equipments and test benches used for aircraft maintenance.
Key Accomplishments:
• Compliance with time limits
• Compliance with ISO17025 standard requirements.
• Compliance with Requirements of 00-20-14 US Air Force Standard.
• Using customer requirements and feedback to help design customized solutions
• Root cause analysis, risk management and continual improvement.