Ben Romdhane MED SALAH

19 years of diversified work experience in both military and civilian aviation environment, including aircraft maintenance, aircraft engineering, Modification and retrofits, teaching, Quality Management and calibration.

Technical:

- More than 4 years’ experience in civilian aircraft Engineering (ATA31 Airbus SA & LR), Flight OPS and DOA avionics modifications.

- 5 years’ experience in PMEL (Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory): Maintenance & calibration of Test benches and all Ground Support Equipments (GSE).

- 10 years’ experience in military aircraft maintenance Field (Aviation Unit Maintenance. Aviation Intermediate Maintenance, MRO planning, maintenance survey, and aircraft modifications)

Staff Management:

Team Leading, Management of up to 25 technicians and engineers in military maintenance environment.

Teaching:

6 Academic years teaching experience within the Tunisia Air Force Academy.

Quality Management:

Implementation and management of Quality System in compliance with ISO9001/AS9100 Standards on the scope: Aerospace Development Engineering & Aircraft Modifications and Technical Consulting Services.



