Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bendahya CHAHRAZED
Ajouter
Bendahya CHAHRAZED
ALGIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Développement RH
Entreprises
NUMILOG
- Responsable Formation
2014 - maintenant
KOU.GC
- Chef de Projets RH
2013 - 2014
KOU.G.C
- Chargée Gestion des Compétences Sénior
Alger
2012 - 2013
BNP Paribas
- Chargée du recrutement
Paris
2010 - 2012
BNP Paribas
- Chargée de la Formation
Paris
2008 - 2010
Naftal
- Chef de service Formation
2006 - 2008
Naftal
- Cadre RH
2000 - 2006
Formations
Université D'Alger 3 - Faculté Des Sciences Politiques Et De L’information ( ITFC ) (Alger)
Alger
1994 - 1998
Licence
Réseau
Abdellah BOURIM
Djamal BEROUANE
Karim NAHI
Lotfi BOULICHE
Mohamed BEL
Mohamed TIGHILT-FERHAT
Mohamed Moundji NAIMI
Nesrine DJILLALI