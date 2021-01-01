Menu

Bendahya CHAHRAZED

ALGIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement RH

Entreprises

  • NUMILOG - Responsable Formation

    2014 - maintenant

  • KOU.GC - Chef de Projets RH

    2013 - 2014

  • KOU.G.C - Chargée Gestion des Compétences Sénior

    Alger 2012 - 2013

  • BNP Paribas - Chargée du recrutement

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • BNP Paribas - Chargée de la Formation

    Paris 2008 - 2010

  • Naftal - Chef de service Formation

    2006 - 2008

  • Naftal - Cadre RH

    2000 - 2006

Formations

  • Université D'Alger 3 - Faculté Des Sciences Politiques Et De L’information ( ITFC ) (Alger)

    Alger 1994 - 1998 Licence

Réseau