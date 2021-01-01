Menu

Benjamin DUONG

  • GroupM
  • Media Lead France

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Over the last past years in the media industry, I worked for several global media groups (SFR, Denstu, OMD, WPP) managing key advertisers on FR market.

With my last team, we pushed continuously to create the best consistent paid media strategies providing a real added value for propsects and customers alike, creating the full user journey, pushing to drive branding & responses for Brands.

Collecting the valuable data/insight was key to challenge the marketing vision in place (need a strong data driven mindset), generating revenue and convincing clients and their boards.

In addition, I managed and worked with a team of 5 people, an ultra-operational task force team embracing the entire value chain, ensuring a maximum relevancy and responsive whose are really expected at the digital media edge.

Futhermore, I developed several skills on local expertise (including granularity in recommendations off/on, buying & negotiation, media plan, tracking, follow-ups, activations, optimizations, reports, data & insights) and on global expertise (providing regional strategy, ad technology implementation, regional process, automation, coordination, financial reconciliation, countries insights, global partners deals, data tools ecosystem, audits).


.:: SKILLS ::.
proactively motivated, creative, optimist & smiling

Data analysis /Leadership / Negotiation / Team management / Recruitment / Media digital ecosystem / Data Management Platform / Automatic Dashboard / Buying / Programmatic Buying / Social Media / SEA / Direct Display / Affiliation / SEO / Mobile / Datas (1st/2nd/3rd) / Analytics / Ad Network knowledge / global deals
+ Offline skills (TV, radio, presse, OOH)

.:: KEY ACCOUNTS ::.
IBM FRANCE (Media Lead France) / BLIZZARD EMEA (Account director) / RENAULT / DACIA, RED BULL, GO PRO, BMW, MINI, MOTORRAD, PERNOD-RICARD, SOCIETE GENERALE (finance) / MATTEL, FRENCH GOVERNMENT : Armée de terre, Marine nationale, Armée de lair, Défense mobilité, Police nationale, Gendarmerie nationale, Ministère de la justice, Administration pénitentiaire, INCA, DILA, Ministère de l'agriculture, Sécurité routière, Min. de léducation Nationale, Min. de la Jeunesse, des sports

Entreprises

  • GroupM (WPP) - Media Lead France

    Marketing | Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200) 2016 - 2021 - Leader for the paid media strategy for IBM France acccount, with a human size team (5persons)
    - Team leadership and management
    - Paid media results improved in Branding (brand image & website engagements) and Performance (cost per response & event attendees)
    - 2019 IBM assessment of agency service 8.3/10
    - Launch of brand content partnership as video serie ("8 min" with IBM)

  • Omnicom Media Group - International digital account manager

    boulogne billancourt 2015 - maintenant

  • Carat - Senior Media Consultant

    2014 - 2015 - Accompagnement et conseil client (vision 360°)
    - Prise de brief, élaboration et présentation de la stratégie média on/off
    - Analyse des résultats de campagne et présentation des bilans
    - Management de projets et coordination des équipes sur l’ensemble des leviers Online (Epub / Mobile / Social / SEO / SEA / Affiliation ), des médias Offline (TV, Radio, Presse, OOH) et dont équipes transversales (Tracking / Achat / Création / OPS)
    - Analyse de la concurrence, de cible et d’études média-marché
    - Accompagnement et management fonctionnel d’un stagiaire

  • @ Carat - iProspect (Aegis Media group) - Senior Consultant

    Marketing | Courbevoie (92400) 2010 - 2013

  • SFR Business Team - Business developer

    Commercial | PARIS 2007 - 2009

  • SFR - Administration des ventes

    2005 - 2007

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School

    Paris La Défense 2015 - 2015 Executive Education

  • Groupe INSEEC (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 MASTER II Marketing, Communication et Stratégies Commerciales // eBusiness

  • EURIDIS

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Ecole de commerce spécialisée en NTIC // Chargé d'affaires en Hautes Technologies

  • Université Marne La Vallee DUT TC

    Champs Sur Marne 2005 - 2007

Réseau