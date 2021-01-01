Benjamin DUONG

Over the last past years in the media industry, I worked for several global media groups (SFR, Denstu, OMD, WPP) managing key advertisers on FR market.



With my last team, we pushed continuously to create the best consistent paid media strategies providing a real added value for propsects and customers alike, creating the full user journey, pushing to drive branding & responses for Brands.



Collecting the valuable data/insight was key to challenge the marketing vision in place (need a strong data driven mindset), generating revenue and convincing clients and their boards.



In addition, I managed and worked with a team of 5 people, an ultra-operational task force team embracing the entire value chain, ensuring a maximum relevancy and responsive whose are really expected at the digital media edge.



Futhermore, I developed several skills on local expertise (including granularity in recommendations off/on, buying & negotiation, media plan, tracking, follow-ups, activations, optimizations, reports, data & insights) and on global expertise (providing regional strategy, ad technology implementation, regional process, automation, coordination, financial reconciliation, countries insights, global partners deals, data tools ecosystem, audits).





.:: SKILLS ::.

proactively motivated, creative, optimist & smiling



Data analysis /Leadership / Negotiation / Team management / Recruitment / Media digital ecosystem / Data Management Platform / Automatic Dashboard / Buying / Programmatic Buying / Social Media / SEA / Direct Display / Affiliation / SEO / Mobile / Datas (1st/2nd/3rd) / Analytics / Ad Network knowledge / global deals

+ Offline skills (TV, radio, presse, OOH)



.:: KEY ACCOUNTS ::.

IBM FRANCE (Media Lead France) / BLIZZARD EMEA (Account director) / RENAULT / DACIA, RED BULL, GO PRO, BMW, MINI, MOTORRAD, PERNOD-RICARD, SOCIETE GENERALE (finance) / MATTEL, FRENCH GOVERNMENT : Armée de terre, Marine nationale, Armée de lair, Défense mobilité, Police nationale, Gendarmerie nationale, Ministère de la justice, Administration pénitentiaire, INCA, DILA, Ministère de l'agriculture, Sécurité routière, Min. de léducation Nationale, Min. de la Jeunesse, des sports