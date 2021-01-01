Menu

Benjamin GOURNAY

Casablanca

En résumé

I am a senior consultant with 10 years of experience in development with Microsoft technologies and particularly SharePoint.

I participated to deployments of intranets and internet sites across a wide range of industries (energy, retail, private, public, health, manufacturing, etc).

I have experience in consulting across the entire lifecycle of SharePoint and Microsoft project, from initial capacity and framework requirements to deployment, configuration, solution design, customisation, development, taxonomy and information management, and post-deployment governance strategies. I also gained a strong knowledge about workflows (Nintex and .Net), forms (InfoPath and Nintex).

I had the chance to experience very different work environments and cultures: Canada, United states, China, Australia, Switzerland and France.

Mes compétences :
.Net
SharePoint
Microsoft
Javascript
Html
JQuery
C sharp
Sql

Entreprises

  • CGI Business Consulting - SharePoint Consultant

    2010 - 2011 in Montreal (Canada)

    Ministry of transports in Quebec

    In the General Direction of Montreal, I was in charge to develop a solution to manage licenses in a SharePoint portal.
    I wrote a proof of concept to describe different use cases of infoPath Forms in an offline mode.
    I participated in another project aiming at the creation of reports for the exploitation assessment
    • Development of a complete solution to manage licenses for offroad vehicles: offline mode, InfoPath forms, Nintex workflows, Reporting Services reports, SharePoint features, Web services, windows applications, webpage for a general map software.
    • Development and modification of ASP .Net pages and data sources to display datasets showing budgets, realisations by costs and forecasts of service centers and regional directions

    Environment: SharePoint 2007, Reporting Services, C#, Visual Studio 2008, SQL Server 2005, InfoPath 2007, Google Maps, Carte OP, Windows Forms, Webforms, ASP .Net, Javascript, SQL, PL/SQL, Workflows Nintex

  • Lacoste - SharePoint Developer

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Shanghai (China) - Devanlay International Trading Shanghai LTD

  • Lacoste - SharePoint Developer

    Paris 2008 - 2010 New-York (USA) - Devanlay US

  • Avanade - SharePoint Consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2006 - 2008 Paris (France)

Formations

  • EPSI

    Arras 2003 - 2006 Project Management - Software engineering

    Master's degree in software engineering
    Computer science and Information Systems Expert

  • Université Littoral IUT Calais

    Calais 2001 - 2003 Software engineering (Génie logiciel)

    HND in computer sciences (DUT informatique de gestion)

Réseau