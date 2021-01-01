Benjamin GOURNAY

I am a senior consultant with 10 years of experience in development with Microsoft technologies and particularly SharePoint.



I participated to deployments of intranets and internet sites across a wide range of industries (energy, retail, private, public, health, manufacturing, etc).



I have experience in consulting across the entire lifecycle of SharePoint and Microsoft project, from initial capacity and framework requirements to deployment, configuration, solution design, customisation, development, taxonomy and information management, and post-deployment governance strategies. I also gained a strong knowledge about workflows (Nintex and .Net), forms (InfoPath and Nintex).



I had the chance to experience very different work environments and cultures: Canada, United states, China, Australia, Switzerland and France.



Mes compétences :

.Net

SharePoint

Microsoft

Javascript

Html

JQuery

C sharp

Sql