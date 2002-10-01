Benoît BENOÎT RUBIN (RUBIN)

Senior VP with +20 years of strategic & operational leadership experience gained through international assignments in India, Romania, France & Brazil. Combines thorough understanding of customer needs (data analysis via CRM & SAP tools) with a high-tech orientation to build resilient, agile businesses. Regularly delivers webinars for top schools in India (IIM Sambalpur, IIT Kharagpur, Raipur) on e-retail, Blockchain, AI & Robotisation. Works in English, French, Romanian, Spanish & Portuguese. Currently learning Hindi.

Board Memberships

Dalmia Bharat Group: Board Member (since 07.2019)

Dalmia Bharat Group: External Consultant at Group Level (since 07.2019)

Leroy Merlin: Board Member, ADEO Group (01.2016 07.2019)

Executive Education

EPGM at MIT Sloan School of Management (since 03.2020)

MBA from WU Executive Academy (11.2018 05.2020)