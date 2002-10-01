Menu

Benoît BENOÎT RUBIN (RUBIN)

  • Senior Vice President & Head of International Retail
  • Dalmia Bharat Group
  • Senior Vice President & Head of International Retail

New Delhi

En résumé

Senior VP with +20 years of strategic & operational leadership experience gained through international assignments in India, Romania, France & Brazil. Combines thorough understanding of customer needs (data analysis via CRM & SAP tools) with a high-tech orientation to build resilient, agile businesses. Regularly delivers webinars for top schools in India (IIM Sambalpur, IIT Kharagpur, Raipur) on e-retail, Blockchain, AI & Robotisation. Works in English, French, Romanian, Spanish & Portuguese. Currently learning Hindi.
Board Memberships
Dalmia Bharat Group: Board Member (since 07.2019)
Dalmia Bharat Group: External Consultant at Group Level (since 07.2019)
Leroy Merlin: Board Member, ADEO Group (01.2016 07.2019)
Executive Education
EPGM at MIT Sloan School of Management (since 03.2020)
MBA from WU Executive Academy (11.2018 05.2020)

Entreprises

  • Dalmia Bharat Group - Senior Vice President & Head of International Retail

    Direction générale | New Delhi 2019 - maintenant Senior Vice President, Head of Operations
    • Managing strategic and operational execution of pilot retail stores and their digital integration, aiming for 2 stores (115 FTEs) by 2021 and 32 stores by 2031
    • Developing clear strategic project roadmap and methodology for the team and all stakeholders
    • Overseeing planning, training and implementation to achieve defined KPIs for sales, profitability, product
    quality, employee retention, customer service & satisfaction and brand consistency
    • Stabilising retail operations in pilot stores in the first 2 years and subsequently scaling up expansion
    Selected achievements:
    • Identified store sites (2 in Delhi & +30 throughout India) to reach strategic objective: 32 stores by 2031
    • Built up a high-performing startup team from 2 to 32 talents, incl. heads of functions (Marketing,
    Expansion, IT, Operational, Finance, Strategy, HR, Merchandising)
    • Built collaboration with high-tech partners (Nielsen, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Open Bravo) to offer digital
    solutions to the customers, making the business model more profitable and scalable
    • Generated volume growth of +19% year to year – surpassing overall cement industry average for a
    period that included complete COVID-19 lockdown

  • Leroy Merlin - Senior Retail Director

    Direction générale | Bucarest 2009 - 2019 Leroy Merlin, ADEO Group Bucharest, Romania // 05.2014 – 07.2019 Senior Director
    • Managing 8 Leroy Merlin stores in eastern Romania: team of 1200 FTEs, total turnover of EUR 304 M
    • Monitoring and analysing financial & business data through store scorecard; developing and executing
    budgets, financial & operational plans and strategies
    • Maintaining financial and process controls (incl. shrink, labour, operating expenses), regularly
    communicating sales metrics and making recommendations to executive management
    • Playing a key role in the store construction (store design, space planning and procurement activities) –
    identifying client acquisition, optimising storage, VM and operations opportunities
    • Developing national HR & recruitment policy and succession plan
    Selected achievements:
    • In just 2 years, obtained financial, revenue and operational results normally achieved in 5 years
    • Opened 3 stores in 3 years; acquired & transformed 13 Baumax stores into Leroy Merlin in 3 years
    • Supported supply chain optimisation by validating new platform (DSV) in addition to existing platforms:
    local suppliers, Asia and China, Adeo France
    • Grew customer acquisition, retention & brand awareness by launching Customer Loyalty Program
    • Awarded Best Manager title for team stability & development: maintained best-in-company staff
    turnover (over 85% stability, 15% attrition) despite high rates of economic emigration in Romania
    Leroy Merlin Colosseum, ADEO Group
    Operations Director
    Bucharest, Romania // 08.2013 – 06.2014
    • Translating strategic goals into retail operational plans, supervising and implementing retail operations to meet targets for customer service and retention, growth and profitability
    • Supervising overall operations, incl. store performance, control of cash, budget, inventory, security, customer services and management of 200 FTEs
    • Tracking and analysing metrics, forecasting weekly & daily sales goals
    • Developing and maintaining sound organisational structure and leadership culture, developing excellence
    in sales and operations methods, strategic planning and analysis
    • Building and maintaining relationships with all vendors and suppliers to ensure high company standards
    Selected achievements:
    • Achieved annual turnover of EUR 39 M: a +20% YoY increase & the highest turnover in a single year
    • Drove initiatives focused on building revenue, operational excellence, sales effectiveness and
    customer satisfaction, which increased growth Bricoman Sens, ADEO Group
    Operations Director
    Sens, France // 08.2009 – 07.2013
    • Developing & implementing cutting-edge business strategy based on monitoring and analysis of the market, competitors and trends
    • Regularly reviewing financial data and supporting managers in providing realistic sales budgets input
    • Assessing & benchmarking operational processes and ensuring appropriate reporting tools
    • Communicating company strategy, business priorities & targets to operations team and stakeholders
    • Building motivated, high-performing teams through effective leadership and line management to ensure
    appropriate succession strength
    Selected achievements:
    • Managed the 2010 retail store opening: coordinated all partners involved in store construction, development & launch (incl. real estate, legal, construction & architects, facilities, IT, loss prevention)
    • Propelled sales revenue to EUR 18 M in turnover
    • Recommended and led the implementation of strategic changes in operations throughout the store,
    achieving world-class retail management results

  • Carrefour Group - Hypermarket Director

    Vernon (07260) 2006 - 2009 Carrefour de Vernon, Carrefour Group Vernon, France // 11.2006 – 08.2009 Site Director
    • Providing corporate vision and leadership to 80 FTEs within a 3060 m2 store
    • Analysing financial reports and business studies to identify opportunities and prevent operational issues
    • Preparing operating budget for the division, providing P&L recommendations to senior management
    • Supervising store rebranding & transition from Champion supermarket into Carrefour hypermarket
    • Reaching an annual turnover of EUR 22 M and consistent positive operating results
    Champion de Fleury-sur-Andelle, Carrefour Group
    Site Director
    Fleury-sur-Andelle, France // 10.2002 – 11.2006
    • Partnering with corporate leadership to set and implement strategy, carrying out financial performance, sales merchandising and process improvement activities
    • Developing operational & business plans by gathering & synthesising data & performing market analysis
    • Establishing operations standards for cost control, quality, safety and delivery of customer service
    • Catapulting sales growth to EUR 8 M in annual turnover
    • Overseeing store expansion from 1100 m2 to 1700 m2

Formations

Réseau