Dominique SAVANIER

-
GRP - Geologia Regional y Prospeccion s.a.s. - Bogota COLOMBIA
- Géologue Senior
2014 - 2015
Géologue Sénior en Charge des opérations du projet ECOPETROL Valle Magadalena Medio: "Service de Cartographie Géologique au 1/25.000 des bloques VMM5 (1.638km2) et VMM16 (1.165km2) situés dans le bassin de la Vallée Mediane du fleuve Magdalena pour la vice presidence exploration de ECOPETROL s.a."
-Compilation des données et supervision de la photo-interprétation des images LANDSAT 8
-Organisation des missions de terrain et coordination de l'échantillonnage
-Cartographie Géologique et échantillonnage
-Compilation des données de terrain et insertion dans les base de données et SIG
-Analyse et interprétation des anomalies identifiées sur les images LANDSAT 8
-Dessin des cartes géologiques
-Rédaction des rapports finaux.
-
Teck Resources Chile Ltda
- Project geologist - CHILE
2013 - 2013
Teck Resources Chile Ltda, Greenfield Exploration for Gold Epithermal systems, Target Testing, Andean Cordillera, Chile :
Project geologist for Juan Frontera Drilling Project (4500m asl), Targets: Epithermal Gold system, Low to intermediate Sulfidation System in a Diatrem environment:
- Geologist in charge of the operations (up to 30 people below responsibility): Supervising the drilling activities (2000 m Diamond Drill.), Managing budgets, subcontractors' supervision and revision of payments, Health & Safety leadership. ;
- Geological Core Mapping & surface Sampling.
-
Teck Resources Chile Ltda
- Project geologist - CHILE
2010 - 2013
Teck Resources Chile Ltda, Brownfield Exploration for Copper-Gold Porphyry systems, Target Definition to Target Testing, Andean Cordillera, Chile :
Project geologist for Quebrada Blanca Brownfield Explorations (4000m asl), Targets: Cu-Mo porphyry systems, High to intermediate Sulfidation System:
- Geological mapping (Anaconda method) 1/10K, 1/5K, 1/2K, logging of DDH cores, Petrographic Studies, Design of Soils Sampling & Geophysics Campaigns, Design of DDH Campaign. ;
- Managing Brownfield Budgets, subcontractors' supervision and revision of payments. ;
- Health & Safety: Nominated for the ``Courageous Leadership Team'' awards of Teck 2011. ;
- Managing Communities issues.
Quebrada Blanca is a world class copper porphyry system. It settles in a tertiary intrusive system of the Andean Altiplano.
-
SQM
- Exploration geologist - ATACAMA, CHILE
2009 - 2009
SQM-Salar, Exploration and production potassium, lithium salts in Salar de Atacama, Chile :
Exploration geologist of the Hydrogeological Unit, Atacama desert - Central Andes:
- Supervising exploration and prospecting operations (reverse circulation drilling, mud-logging, and sampling) ;
- Setting data base norms for geological modelling ;
- Supervising exploration and production projects with external subcontractors (core drilling, regional geological mapping)
SQM is the world's number one for fertilizer and lithium salts production. Atacama Salar is a tertiary to quaternary evaporitic basin; it contains brines with high K & Li concentrations.
-
REXMA
- Exploration geologist - GUYANA
2008 - 2008
Exploration geologist: GUAYANA
- Conducting the prospecting campaign for sedimentary Gold deposit in Guyana's river beds. ;
- Exploration of the unknown parts of the permit area (25 sqkm): Geological/Geomorphological Mapping ;
- Bringing the project to the institutions for getting mining permits. ;
- Supervising the Brazilian prospection team
-
BRGM
- Mapping Geologist & Sedimentologist - MALI
Orléans
2007 - 2007
, Geological Mapping, AJILON ENGINEERING for its client BRGM (Bureau de Recherche Geologique et Miniere):
expert within a SYSMIN Project: development of the mining industry in West Africa, estimating the potential of the petroleum system in the Gourma region, Mali (E.U. founds)
- Geologic synthesis and drawing the compilation maps (remote sensing and bibliography) ;
- Mapping seven 1/200.000 sheets in the Sahel desert within a team of geological experts ;
- Interpretation of the structures and the stratigraphy, improving the regional geological knowledge ;
- Drawing maps and co-authoring of the Geological Memoir (sheet explanation and description) ;
- Training Malian geologists, organisation of field campaigns, team supervision
Geological setting: the Gourma orogen is a Panafrican fold & thrust belt involving Neoproterozoic sedimentary units. Tectonic is sealed by cambro-ordovician sediments.
-
Areva
- Sedimentologist - MONGOLIA
Paris La Defense
2006 - 2006
, Uranium prospecting, AJILON ENGINEERING for its client AREVA:
Mongol Republic (Uneget basin, Gobi desert)
- Conducting the prospection operation (drilling, logging, sampling, mapping) ;
- Logging and sampling of drill-cores ;
- Setting drilling programs and supervising the driller companies ;
- Sedimentological and hydrogeological modelling ;
- Training Mongol geologists to sedimentological logging
Geological setting: the Uneget basin is a Cretaceous to Jurassic half graben basin filled with lacustrine to fluvial sediments. The targets are roll-front type mineralization in a river system.
-
BRGM
- Geologist - MOROCCO
Orléans
2005 - 2006
, AJILON ENGINEERING for its clients EPTISA/BRGM:
Expert of the Technical Assistance of the GéoForma project (development and promotion of geoscientific mapping in
- Updating the litho-stratigraphic norms for Moroccan geological mapping projects ;
- Building geological glossaries for the data base of the National Geological Information System ;
- Checking quality and norms of the eight 1/50.000 geological maps ;
- Updating the Moroccan terms of references for geological mapping
-
GEO-RS (service provider in geological monitoring of drillings)
- Mud-logger & structural geologist
2003 - 2005
structural geologist,
- Mud-logging and monitoring of drilling parameters ;
- Sedimentological and structural analysis of core samples ;
- Drilling of horizontal drains in oil reservoirs of the Paris Basin ;
- Work Over on control wells for underground gas storage
Customers : Andra (Underground storage of radioactive products) / LUNDIN (Canadian Petroleum company) / GAZ DE FRANCE (Underground gaz storage) / MADISON (US Petroleum company)
-
BRGM
- Volunteer of the technical Asistance (V.A.T.) - MARQUESAS ISLANDS
Orléans
2000 - 2003
Mapping geologist in Polynesia, French Territory Mapping Program
- Geological mapping of three volcanic islands of the Marquesas Archipelago ;
- Mapping zones exposed to natural hazard ;
- Logistic organization of geological missions ;
- Drawing the map of Nuku Hiva Island, co-authoring of the Geological Memoir ;
- Mineralogical, geochemical and petrological analysis of rock samples
Geological setting: the 12 islands of the archipelago are shield volcanoes, composed of magmatic series varying from alkali and tholeitic basalts to trachites and phonolites. They show a complex multistage history of hotspot type volcanic activity.
-
Total
- Geologist / CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Géosciences Rennes)
COURBEVOIE
1999 - 2000
Project :"Deep-sea fans, the scaling parameters"
-Synthesis of stratigraphical, geodynamical and geomorphological datas of some deltaic systems (Rhône, Bengal, Amazonia and Campos-Santos)
-Building maps (topographic, bathymetric, geologic and isopachs), cross-sections and tectono-stratigraphic diagrams of the rivers systems and their hydrographic basins