Dominique SAVANIER

BOGOTA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Copper, Gold, Uranium, Oil and Gas, Lithium and Po
Health and safety, Relations With Comunities
Team supervision
Structural analysis
International experience
Geological monitoring
Geochemical and petrological analysis
Managing Project Budget
EXPLORATIONS: Geological Mapping
bilingual spanish
advanced english, written and spoken
Report publication
Target definition, target testing
Geochemical sampling (setting & supervising)
ArcGIS, Mapinfo, Global Mapper
Remote sensing interpretation
Wellsite geology, drilling supervision

Entreprises

  • GRP - Geologia Regional y Prospeccion s.a.s. - Bogota COLOMBIA - Géologue Senior

    2014 - 2015 Géologue Sénior en Charge des opérations du projet ECOPETROL Valle Magadalena Medio: "Service de Cartographie Géologique au 1/25.000 des bloques VMM5 (1.638km2) et VMM16 (1.165km2) situés dans le bassin de la Vallée Mediane du fleuve Magdalena pour la vice presidence exploration de ECOPETROL s.a."
    -Compilation des données et supervision de la photo-interprétation des images LANDSAT 8
    -Organisation des missions de terrain et coordination de l'échantillonnage
    -Cartographie Géologique et échantillonnage
    -Compilation des données de terrain et insertion dans les base de données et SIG
    -Analyse et interprétation des anomalies identifiées sur les images LANDSAT 8
    -Dessin des cartes géologiques
    -Rédaction des rapports finaux.

  • Teck Resources Chile Ltda - Project geologist - CHILE

    2013 - 2013 Teck Resources Chile Ltda, Greenfield Exploration for Gold Epithermal systems, Target Testing, Andean Cordillera, Chile :
    Project geologist for Juan Frontera Drilling Project (4500m asl), Targets: Epithermal Gold system, Low to intermediate Sulfidation System in a Diatrem environment:
    - Geologist in charge of the operations (up to 30 people below responsibility): Supervising the drilling activities (2000 m Diamond Drill.), Managing budgets, subcontractors' supervision and revision of payments, Health & Safety leadership. ;
    - Geological Core Mapping & surface Sampling.

  • Teck Resources Chile Ltda - Project geologist - CHILE

    2010 - 2013 Teck Resources Chile Ltda, Brownfield Exploration for Copper-Gold Porphyry systems, Target Definition to Target Testing, Andean Cordillera, Chile :
    Project geologist for Quebrada Blanca Brownfield Explorations (4000m asl), Targets: Cu-Mo porphyry systems, High to intermediate Sulfidation System:
    - Geological mapping (Anaconda method) 1/10K, 1/5K, 1/2K, logging of DDH cores, Petrographic Studies, Design of Soils Sampling & Geophysics Campaigns, Design of DDH Campaign. ;
    - Managing Brownfield Budgets, subcontractors' supervision and revision of payments. ;
    - Health & Safety: Nominated for the ``Courageous Leadership Team'' awards of Teck 2011. ;
    - Managing Communities issues.
    Quebrada Blanca is a world class copper porphyry system. It settles in a tertiary intrusive system of the Andean Altiplano.

  • SQM - Exploration geologist - ATACAMA, CHILE

    2009 - 2009 SQM-Salar, Exploration and production potassium, lithium salts in Salar de Atacama, Chile :
    Exploration geologist of the Hydrogeological Unit, Atacama desert - Central Andes:
    - Supervising exploration and prospecting operations (reverse circulation drilling, mud-logging, and sampling) ;
    - Setting data base norms for geological modelling ;
    - Supervising exploration and production projects with external subcontractors (core drilling, regional geological mapping)
    SQM is the world's number one for fertilizer and lithium salts production. Atacama Salar is a tertiary to quaternary evaporitic basin; it contains brines with high K & Li concentrations.

  • REXMA - Exploration geologist - GUYANA

    2008 - 2008 Exploration geologist: GUAYANA
    - Conducting the prospecting campaign for sedimentary Gold deposit in Guyana's river beds. ;
    - Exploration of the unknown parts of the permit area (25 sqkm): Geological/Geomorphological Mapping ;
    - Bringing the project to the institutions for getting mining permits. ;
    - Supervising the Brazilian prospection team

  • BRGM - Mapping Geologist & Sedimentologist - MALI

    Orléans 2007 - 2007 , Geological Mapping, AJILON ENGINEERING for its client BRGM (Bureau de Recherche Geologique et Miniere):
    expert within a SYSMIN Project: development of the mining industry in West Africa, estimating the potential of the petroleum system in the Gourma region, Mali (E.U. founds)
    - Geologic synthesis and drawing the compilation maps (remote sensing and bibliography) ;
    - Mapping seven 1/200.000 sheets in the Sahel desert within a team of geological experts ;
    - Interpretation of the structures and the stratigraphy, improving the regional geological knowledge ;
    - Drawing maps and co-authoring of the Geological Memoir (sheet explanation and description) ;
    - Training Malian geologists, organisation of field campaigns, team supervision
    Geological setting: the Gourma orogen is a Panafrican fold & thrust belt involving Neoproterozoic sedimentary units. Tectonic is sealed by cambro-ordovician sediments.

  • Areva - Sedimentologist - MONGOLIA

    Paris La Defense 2006 - 2006 , Uranium prospecting, AJILON ENGINEERING for its client AREVA:
    Mongol Republic (Uneget basin, Gobi desert)
    - Conducting the prospection operation (drilling, logging, sampling, mapping) ;
    - Logging and sampling of drill-cores ;
    - Setting drilling programs and supervising the driller companies ;
    - Sedimentological and hydrogeological modelling ;
    - Training Mongol geologists to sedimentological logging
    Geological setting: the Uneget basin is a Cretaceous to Jurassic half graben basin filled with lacustrine to fluvial sediments. The targets are roll-front type mineralization in a river system.

  • BRGM - Geologist - MOROCCO

    Orléans 2005 - 2006 , AJILON ENGINEERING for its clients EPTISA/BRGM:
    Expert of the Technical Assistance of the GéoForma project (development and promotion of geoscientific mapping in
    - Updating the litho-stratigraphic norms for Moroccan geological mapping projects ;
    - Building geological glossaries for the data base of the National Geological Information System ;
    - Checking quality and norms of the eight 1/50.000 geological maps ;
    - Updating the Moroccan terms of references for geological mapping

  • GEO-RS (service provider in geological monitoring of drillings) - Mud-logger & structural geologist

    2003 - 2005
    structural geologist,
    - Mud-logging and monitoring of drilling parameters ;
    - Sedimentological and structural analysis of core samples ;
    - Drilling of horizontal drains in oil reservoirs of the Paris Basin ;
    - Work Over on control wells for underground gas storage
    Customers : Andra (Underground storage of radioactive products) / LUNDIN (Canadian Petroleum company) / GAZ DE FRANCE (Underground gaz storage) / MADISON (US Petroleum company)

  • BRGM - Volunteer of the technical Asistance (V.A.T.) - MARQUESAS ISLANDS

    Orléans 2000 - 2003 Mapping geologist in Polynesia, French Territory Mapping Program
    - Geological mapping of three volcanic islands of the Marquesas Archipelago ;
    - Mapping zones exposed to natural hazard ;
    - Logistic organization of geological missions ;
    - Drawing the map of Nuku Hiva Island, co-authoring of the Geological Memoir ;
    - Mineralogical, geochemical and petrological analysis of rock samples
    Geological setting: the 12 islands of the archipelago are shield volcanoes, composed of magmatic series varying from alkali and tholeitic basalts to trachites and phonolites. They show a complex multistage history of hotspot type volcanic activity.

  • Total - Geologist / CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Géosciences Rennes)

    COURBEVOIE 1999 - 2000 Project :"Deep-sea fans, the scaling parameters"
    -Synthesis of stratigraphical, geodynamical and geomorphological datas of some deltaic systems (Rhône, Bengal, Amazonia and Campos-Santos)
    -Building maps (topographic, bathymetric, geologic and isopachs), cross-sections and tectono-stratigraphic diagrams of the rivers systems and their hydrographic basins

Formations

  • University Of Rennes 1

    Rennes 1997 - 1999 Master (D.E.A)

    Dissertation title: Kinematic analysis on the impact of synsedimentary faults for the stratigraphic record. Application to a turbiditic system (French Alpes) and to borehole datas of a deltaïc system (Niger Delta, data processing in Imperial College of London)

