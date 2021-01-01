Retail
Benoit DEGRET
Benoit DEGRET
Puteaux
En résumé
Entreprises
SONY
Puteaux
maintenant
Cooltech Applications
- Responsable Projets
2012 - maintenant
Sony France
- Responsable Projets
Puteaux
2008 - 2011
Sony France
- Responsable bureau d'études mécanique
Puteaux
2003 - 2008
Sony France
- Ingénieur développement mécanique
Puteaux
1999 - 2003
Formations
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises
Strasbourg
2005 - 2007
Université De Technologies UTT
Troyes
1994 - 1997
Réseau
Benoît COURDIER
Christine HEGY
David CHARRON
Franck SCHMIDT
Jean Marc POUPIER
Marc HEINRICH
Pascal HENNEQUI
Patrick CARLOT
Pierre NETZER
Sébastien LIENARD