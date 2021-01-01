Menu

Nicolas MARTIN

SÉLESTAT

En résumé

20 years experience in development of prototypes, consumer & professional electronic products & solutions. Strong team player, keen on developing people's strength & nurturing their skills. Open & creative, passionate about innovation and new technologies.

Specialties: Multi-cultural/language transversal team management, Project & Program Management, business development. Problem solving, relation creation, stakeholder engagement. Strong background in Consumer electronics, prototypes & product development. Self-motivating professional with international experience

French (native), English (fluent), German (Good), Japanese (survival).

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Gestion des carrières
Gestion des compétences
Résoudre les Problèmes
Engineering manager
Électronique
SQL
SCM
Rational ClearCase
Perl Programming
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
ECLiPSe
C++
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • Avnet Integrated Solutions EMEA - Embedded System Architect

    2018 - maintenant Design, development & manufacturing of electronic and electromechanical systems for industrial and medical applications.

  • Home - Full time dad & projects doer

    2017 - 2018 Took a year “off” (business) to focus on family and personal projects
    Back to school :
    - 3 months intensive German language training @Goethe Institute – Freiburg in Breisgau.
    - Tolles Unterricht ! B2 Prüfung in Dezember 2017 geschafft. Hoffentlich kann ich noch mich mit der Zeit (und viele Bemühungen) verbessern.
    - Met wonderfull teacher, wonderfull students !

    Acquired & improved handcraft skills (while creating a bedroom in the attic of our house) :
    - Woodwork, Carpentry (got some help for the modification of the frame), Rooftops insulation, flooring, furniture creation (now starting)
    - Laying plaster plates, plaster stripes, grouting, sanding, painting
    - Electricity, masonry, sourcing of Material and Tools
    - Problem solving !

    Back to basics : In an effort to relocate what can possibly be, I started a garden using permaculture philosophy #noglypho #permaculture #savethebees

  • Merck Millipore - PM Manager BPS Hardware

    Guyancourt 2014 - 2017 Development of bespoke engineered Systems for Biopharm Process Solutions

    Line Management
    - Reports :Quotation Engineers & Project Managers (Engineers)
    - Budgeting, training, carrier development

    Business Development :B2B & intra-corp
    In partnership with Sales & Marketing Heads
    - Bids to RFQ
    - Contractualisation
    - Customer relation management

    Project Management :
    - Single Use & Multi Use Bespoke Engineered systems
    - Chromatography Columns & Skids,
    - Ultra filtration, Clarification, Virus Filtration Systems
    - Bioreactors

  • Sony - Manager Design & Développement

    Puteaux 2012 - 2014 Design and development of professional systems and applications

    Business development : Full responsibility of budget and business for D&D group
    - Key account Manager : Identification of opportunities, improvement of prospection strategy, coordination of bids to RFQs
    - Turnover evolution : +100% in 4 years
    - Customers : Sony R&D, Marketing, start-ups and external companies (B2B)

    System architecture and complex projects management
    - Interactive POS , gaz telemetry, e-Nose, home appliance, IPTV set top box, mobile applications, Webservices
    - Relating to EU compliance offices

    Management
    - 24 development engineers and technicians : hardware, software and mechanical
    - Creation of a participative organization based on individual strengths
    - Taking over mechanical development group (4 persons)
    - Carrier & personal development, training plans & budgeting
    Participations: “Open Planet ideas”, “Futurescapes” with “Forum For The Future”

  • Sony - Manager développement électronique et logiciel

    Puteaux 2008 - 2012 Design and development of products, prototypes & embedded software

    Management
    - Taking over IT software development group (8 people)
    - Taking over hardware development group (6 people)
    - Creation and set up of embedded software development group: 15 people hired
    - Management of team workload

    System Architecture, Project Management
    - Feasibility studies and prototyping for R&D and Creative Design Centers, Test tools for CE devices, Interactive tables, B2B solutions, MES, Industrial Vision.

  • Sony - Manager développement Logiciel

    Puteaux 2002 - 2008 Design and development of products, prototypes & embedded software

    Management
    - Taking over IT software development group (8 people)
    - Taking over hardware development group (6 people)
    - Creation and set up of embedded software development group: 15 people hired
    - Management of team workload

    System Architecture, Project Management
    - DVD&HDD Video recorders, 3G Platform, Handheld Digital TV, Playstation, Walkman

  • Sony - Ingénieur développement Logiciel

    Puteaux 1998 - 2002 VHS Recorder :
    Development of SMARTFILE feature for European / pan-European countries. Analyse & extraction of TV program information data from Telext signal.

    Field testing all around East & West Europe to confirm VHS European features performance (Intelligent Tuner Preset, SMARTFILE, AutoClock set, VPS/PDC).

    Interface between Japan design team & local Quality Assurance group for software bugs investigation & confirmation

    Correction & re-writting of Instruction manual in French & English (Master)

  • Sony - Ingénieur développement Electronique

    Puteaux 1996 - 1998 VHS Recorder industrialisation :

    Debug and fine tuning of hand made prototypes & pre-series (Hardware & Software) for mass production.

    Field testing all around East & West Europe (VHS performance & reliability)

Formations

Réseau