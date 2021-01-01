Nicolas MARTIN

20 years experience in development of prototypes, consumer & professional electronic products & solutions. Strong team player, keen on developing people's strength & nurturing their skills. Open & creative, passionate about innovation and new technologies.



Specialties: Multi-cultural/language transversal team management, Project & Program Management, business development. Problem solving, relation creation, stakeholder engagement. Strong background in Consumer electronics, prototypes & product development. Self-motivating professional with international experience



French (native), English (fluent), German (Good), Japanese (survival).



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Management

Gestion des carrières

Gestion des compétences

Résoudre les Problèmes

Engineering manager

Électronique

SQL

SCM

Rational ClearCase

Perl Programming

Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft .NET Technology

ECLiPSe

C++

C Programming Language