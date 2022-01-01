Menu

Benoit FLAMENT

HEUCHIN

En résumé

Working in the family farm since I am young, I have learnt a lot about farmers and agricultural machinery. Through my studies and my work experiences, I have built solid knowledges in theoretical and practical domains. Moreover, by being employed by international companies, I have been a part of teams made of people from all backgrounds. In that way, I have developed good skills in term of relationship, and international project management.
I used to have good project challenges like working on Global Series projects at AGCO or today, managing a part of the process of the developpement of the new subframes for loaders at Alo AB.

Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
CAO
Gestion de projet
Management
Gestion de la production
Microsoft Excel 2010
Veille juridique et législative
Audit
Pro/ENGINEER
Microsoft Office
CATIA
Autodesk Inventor
Autocad

Entreprises

  • SPO EMSUR - Process Engineer

    2016 - 2016 Optimization of forklift operations
    Securing operations of ink buckets storage
    Application of a new method of work on a flexography machine
    Issuing of problematic linked to the health of the operators
    Application of the "5S" method

  • Alo France - Lab product engineer R&D

    2016 - maintenant To create dealer network relationship for Alo R&D
    To follow new tractor model evolution
    To create new sub-frame for mounting front end loaders on tractors
    To do lab test of the new sub-frame
    To follow up and solve the dealer problems

  • AGCO - ECE homologation / approval engineer

    Beauvais 2012 - 2016 Taks and jobs made in the approval department:
    -Specification of the vehicles (prototypes for the approval tests)
    -Gathering of technical data (drawing, tractor characteristics, etc.)
    -Definition of the product (specification in accordance to EC requirements)
    -Review and analysis of the conformity
    -Supervision of the approved parts
    -Staff training
    -Design FMEA review
    -Approval department improvement

  • DCNS - Method engineer intership

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Process improvement of the machine workshop
    Improvement of the functional surfaces covering process before shot blasting
    Mapping and specification of the production assets
    Securing and optimization of the annealing furnace
    New way of marking the casting and welded parts (reference axes and extra-thickness)

  • Grégoire-Besson UK - Technicien terrain

    2009 - 2009 -Préparation des machines
    -Modification et adaption des machines selon la demande client
    -Réparation des machines chez le client

  • Thyssenkrupp - Method technician

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2008 - 2008 -Technical book making of a gluing machine
    -Productivity analysis of a stamping machine

Formations

