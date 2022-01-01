Benoit FLAMENT

Working in the family farm since I am young, I have learnt a lot about farmers and agricultural machinery. Through my studies and my work experiences, I have built solid knowledges in theoretical and practical domains. Moreover, by being employed by international companies, I have been a part of teams made of people from all backgrounds. In that way, I have developed good skills in term of relationship, and international project management.
I used to have good project challenges like working on Global Series projects at AGCO or today, managing a part of the process of the developpement of the new subframes for loaders at Alo AB.
Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
CAO
Gestion de projet
Management
Gestion de la production
Microsoft Excel 2010
Veille juridique et législative
Audit
Pro/ENGINEER
Microsoft Office
CATIA
Autodesk Inventor
Autocad