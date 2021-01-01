Retail
Benoit GUINEHEUX
Benoit GUINEHEUX
DELTA COMPOSANTS
Responsable Comptable
La Ferté Bernard
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DELTA COMPOSANTS
- Responsable Comptable
Finance | La Ferté Bernard
2001 - maintenant
Responsable Comptable et Financier du groupe Delta
Ministère de l'Intérieur( Service National)
- Adjoint au Secrétaire du Medecin Chef de la Police Nationale
2000 - 2001
tous travaux administratifs
Formations
Lycée Saint Michel
Chateau Gontier
1998 - 2000
BTS COMPTA GESTION
Lycée Bourg Chevreau
Segre
1996 - 1998
BAC STT G
Aurore FROGER
Denis MASSART
Laurent EDON
Mathieu COUSIN
Philippe COTINET
Rémi DURAND
Sandrine MALEZIEUX (PÉRIGOIS)
Sophie BRULE
Stephane BOURLET
Sylvain LEMONNIER