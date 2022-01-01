Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Benoît HARDY
Ajouter
Benoît HARDY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Minoterie Du Bocage
- Responsable de site
2017 - maintenant
Minoterie Girardeau
- Responsable commercial GMS
BOUSSAY
2009 - maintenant
Minoterie Girardeau
- Responsable commercial GMS
BOUSSAY
2009 - maintenant
Brake France
- Commercial
CORBAS
2004 - 2009
Brake France
- Commercial
CORBAS
2004 - 2009
Brake France
- Commercial
CORBAS
2004 - 2009
Formations
CCI Nantes CPCODI (Nantes)
Nantes
2001 - 2002
CCI Nantes CPCODI (Nantes)
Nantes
2001 - 2002
CIFAM
Sainte Luce Sur Loire
1996 - 1998
BP Restauration
Lycée Hôtelier "les Sorbets"
Noirmoutier En L'Ile
1994 - 1996
BEP restauration
Lycée Hôtelier "les Sorbets"
Noirmoutier En L'Ile
1994 - 1996
BEP restauration
Réseau
Arnaud PASQUET
Caroline LEMAN
Corinne CHEVRÉ
Jean-Jacques GERVAISE
Lefloch MARC
Marjorie DERCOURT
Oscar TRONCHET
Régis DE BRAQUILANGES
Sébastien MARTIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z