Menu

Benoît HARDY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Minoterie Du Bocage - Responsable de site

    2017 - maintenant

  • Minoterie Girardeau - Responsable commercial GMS

    BOUSSAY 2009 - maintenant

  • Minoterie Girardeau - Responsable commercial GMS

    BOUSSAY 2009 - maintenant

  • Brake France - Commercial

    CORBAS 2004 - 2009

  • Brake France - Commercial

    CORBAS 2004 - 2009

  • Brake France - Commercial

    CORBAS 2004 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :