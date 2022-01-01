Retail
Benoit MARTINAT
Ajouter
Benoit MARTINAT
Colombes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Thales Communications & Security
- Responsable de projets et d'offres
Colombes
2013 - maintenant
Thales Communications & Security
- Responsable d'offres
Colombes
2011 - 2013
Thales Communications & Security
- Responsable technique
Colombes
2006 - 2011
Teamlog (Rennes)
- Chef de projet
2003 - 2006
CNRS
- Ingénieur d'étude
Paris
2001 - 2003
Formations
XLIM (IRCOM)
Limoges
1998 - 2001
Doctorat
Electronique
Réseau
Alexandre GELIN
Christine TELLIER-KERGUELEN
Dominique DESVEAUX
Erwan NICOLAS
Farid NOUI
Jean-Yves INGEA
Mbina EDDY
Yann DE GOUVILLE
