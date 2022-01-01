Menu

Benoît PIONNEAU

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Chicago Pneumatic - Strategic Purchaser

    2007 - maintenant - Responsible of quality, delivery and cost development for Injection Molding suppliers, Machining suppliers and sheet metal suppliers. (International environment)

    1. Continuous improvement of quality, deliveries and total cost. (KPI's follow up)
    2. Define and manage a yearly cost cut plan.
    3. Work with reduction of lead times and lot sizes so that we are able to optimise stock in days and short delivery times to our customers.
    4. Reduce the number of suppliers to an optimum.
    5. Integrate our supplier base into our production flow and early in the product development process with a cross functional approach.
    6. Close coopration with R&D enabling a good industrialisation process for sourced products and to support the start-up of new products and product changes.
    7. Negociate and sign global agreements.
    8. Definition of the short-mid-long term sourcing strategy.

    - Technical competences :
    Machining (turning, grinding, milling, ...)
    Plastic injection molding (Molds and parts)
    Sheet Metal (laser cutting, stamping, ...)

  • Promens - Mecanical Purchaser and Supplier Quality Manager

    Huningue 2005 - 2007 Responsible of all the mecanical parts purchases (International Automotive Environment) :

    - Machining.
    - Plastic injection.
    - Cold forge.
    - Stamping.
    - Standart parts.

    Responsible of the Supplier quality management :

    - Quality follow up of all the supplier base.
    - PPAP follow up and analyses.
    - Negociate and sign the Quality terms. (ppm, ....)

Formations

  • Sup Achat Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 2004 - 2005

