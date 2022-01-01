Benoît PIONNEAU

Chicago Pneumatic
- Strategic Purchaser
2007 - maintenant
- Responsible of quality, delivery and cost development for Injection Molding suppliers, Machining suppliers and sheet metal suppliers. (International environment)
1. Continuous improvement of quality, deliveries and total cost. (KPI's follow up)
2. Define and manage a yearly cost cut plan.
3. Work with reduction of lead times and lot sizes so that we are able to optimise stock in days and short delivery times to our customers.
4. Reduce the number of suppliers to an optimum.
5. Integrate our supplier base into our production flow and early in the product development process with a cross functional approach.
6. Close coopration with R&D enabling a good industrialisation process for sourced products and to support the start-up of new products and product changes.
7. Negociate and sign global agreements.
8. Definition of the short-mid-long term sourcing strategy.
- Technical competences :
Machining (turning, grinding, milling, ...)
Plastic injection molding (Molds and parts)
Sheet Metal (laser cutting, stamping, ...)