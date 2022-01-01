Menu

Benoit PLET

THUN

  • TofWerk AG - Research scientist

    2011 - maintenant

  • CovalX AG - Development manager

    2009 - 2011 Development engineer for High Mass detectors HM2 and Tuvo. From concept via Beta-test to commercial product. I fully redesigned mechanical parts, redrafted electronics for wireless controls and created the dual polarity feature.
    I took an active part in the development of the MegaToF instrument from Shimadzu+CovalX which has been selected ASMS 2010 “Product of the Show” by the Instrument Business Outlook journal.

  • CovalX AG - Production manager

    2008 - 2011 Production manager of detectors over period.
    I streamlined the production to reach small series and to cut down manufacturing time drastically. Procedures have been carried out to cope with quality insurance commitments => 0% defective product under warranty period.
    Direct report to executive level.
    Responsible for the full CE marking qualification and certification process (ISO/IEC 17050-1:2004).

  • CovalX AG - Territory specialist service

    2008 - 2011 Territory Specialist Service EMEA & APJ
    installation, qualification, troubleshooting & training for HM detector retrofit of any MALDI-ToF instrument (AB Sciex, Bruker and Shimadzu). Responsible for IQ, OQ and PQ processes. My team performed 100% validated installations & repairs over period.

  • CovalX GmbH - Application chemist

    2007 - 2008 Application development for CovalX products in partnership with Prof. Zenobi Group ETHZ, Zürich.
    Implementation of high-throughput capabilities with robotics for drug discovery purposes. Identification of endocrine disrupting compounds.
    Responsible for client demonstration of products capabilities on Zürich site.

  • European Institute for Chemistry and Biology - Research fellow

    2004 - 2007 Identification of flavonoids in natural extracts via LC-MSn (ESI/APCI-ITMS).
    Study of the non-covalent interaction between saliva proteins and flavonoids by means of ESI-IonTrap and nanoESI-QToF.
    New MS methodology to monitor gas-phase substitution and elimination reactions of gemini surfactants.
    Synthesis and purification of saliva proteins.

  • CEA / DSV / SCBM - Research fellow at CEA / DSV / SCBM

    2003 - 2003 Advanced organic synthesis (Pd catalyzed coupling reactions) of chemical tools to probe acetylcholinesterase activity. Targeting improved ELISA tests.
    GC-MS method developments for chemical intermediates monitoring.

