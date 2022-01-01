Benoit PLET

-
TofWerk AG
- Research scientist
2011 - maintenant
-
CovalX AG
- Development manager
2009 - 2011
Development engineer for High Mass detectors HM2 and Tuvo. From concept via Beta-test to commercial product. I fully redesigned mechanical parts, redrafted electronics for wireless controls and created the dual polarity feature.
I took an active part in the development of the MegaToF instrument from Shimadzu+CovalX which has been selected ASMS 2010 “Product of the Show” by the Instrument Business Outlook journal.
-
CovalX AG
- Production manager
2008 - 2011
Production manager of detectors over period.
I streamlined the production to reach small series and to cut down manufacturing time drastically. Procedures have been carried out to cope with quality insurance commitments => 0% defective product under warranty period.
Direct report to executive level.
Responsible for the full CE marking qualification and certification process (ISO/IEC 17050-1:2004).
-
CovalX AG
- Territory specialist service
2008 - 2011
Territory Specialist Service EMEA & APJ
installation, qualification, troubleshooting & training for HM detector retrofit of any MALDI-ToF instrument (AB Sciex, Bruker and Shimadzu). Responsible for IQ, OQ and PQ processes. My team performed 100% validated installations & repairs over period.
-
CovalX GmbH
- Application chemist
2007 - 2008
Application development for CovalX products in partnership with Prof. Zenobi Group ETHZ, Zürich.
Implementation of high-throughput capabilities with robotics for drug discovery purposes. Identification of endocrine disrupting compounds.
Responsible for client demonstration of products capabilities on Zürich site.
-
European Institute for Chemistry and Biology
- Research fellow
2004 - 2007
Identification of flavonoids in natural extracts via LC-MSn (ESI/APCI-ITMS).
Study of the non-covalent interaction between saliva proteins and flavonoids by means of ESI-IonTrap and nanoESI-QToF.
New MS methodology to monitor gas-phase substitution and elimination reactions of gemini surfactants.
Synthesis and purification of saliva proteins.
-
CEA / DSV / SCBM
- Research fellow at CEA / DSV / SCBM
2003 - 2003
Advanced organic synthesis (Pd catalyzed coupling reactions) of chemical tools to probe acetylcholinesterase activity. Targeting improved ELISA tests.
GC-MS method developments for chemical intermediates monitoring.