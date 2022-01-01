Menu

Benoît QUERNIN

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

2012 - 2014 : Sales Development Director during three years for the start-up company FLOW.
During this period I built up the Company's portfolio. I also was in charge of the communication and marketing department. I was directly working with customers from asset management companies, banks, insurance companies, family offices and financial advisors.
I also founded and developped an event company "My Flow Events". This company aimed to develop the retail market for funds management companies.
I organized and scheduled with the notorious BFM TV channel a new business related programme that was aired once every two weeks. The programme spoke about new interesting things comming out in the asset management industry in France.
In two years we went from having 4 customers to 60. The turnover of the company had grown 100% the first year and 450% the second year.

2010 - 2012 : I have worked for the development of sales of a cost killing company (tax costs, social costs, insurance contracts) subsidiary of the April Group.
I was in charge of sales and business development. Most of my customers were small and medium size companies.
I was the sales manager of a five junior-salesman team.

2008 - 2010 : Financial analyst and consultant in assets allocation for a major financial advisor in Paris.

2005 - 2008 : Financial analyst for three asset managers companies: Edmond de Rothschild AM, Montpensier Finance and Louvre Gestion.
- Financial analysis of European stocks.
- Participation to road-shows,meetings with the top managers of the companies in portfolio.
- Place orders on the stock exchange
- Participation to the fund managers committee every week. Presentation of the results of my own analysis on stocks and index.

Spécialisations : Développement Commercial, Asset Management, Commerce, Conseil, Finance, Assurances, Fiscalité, Marketing, Communication, Analyse Financière, Finance Internationale, marchés actions, Investissement boursier, logiciels financiers (Bloomberg, Reuters, JCF Fact Set, Datastream, etc.).

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion d'actifs
Développement commercial
Asset Management
Manager
Vente
Analyse financière
Marchés financiers

Entreprises

  • John Locke Investments - Sales & Business Development

    2016 - maintenant John Locke Investments (JLI) is an independent alternative asset management company serving the needs of a wide range of international clients. Based in Fontainebleau, France our team is dedicated to the task of delivering consistently high risk-adjusted returns across a full spectrum of asset classes and markets.

    Through our in-house team of researchers, we have been able to develop a range of strategies that are at the leading edge of investment technology. Our products are designed to be complementary to the returns of a traditional portfolio, while seeking to reduce the risk posed by the volatility of the international asset markets.

  • Label Finance - Directeur du Développement / Director of Business Development

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Directeur du Développement de la société Label Finance TPM (Tierce Partie Marketeur) qui a pour vocation d'installer et d'accompagner des Sociétés de gestion indépendantes qui le souhaitent sur le marché de la distribution externe en France (CGPI, Banque Privée, Family Office, SGP).
    Véritable structure de conseils et de services, elle a pour mission le développement marketing et commercial des produits de gestion collectives (FCP, SICAV, FCPI, FCPR…) des Assets Managers sur ce réseau.
    LABEL FINANCE exerce son activité auprès d’investisseurs qualifiés.

    DISTRIBUTION - ANIMATION COMMERCIALE :
    - Référencements des produits auprès des plateformes Bancassurance
    - Partenariats Groupements, Associations,…
    - Couverture terrain (one to one, road show, séminaires, salons…)
    - Relations publiques (opérations sur-mesure)

    MARKETING
    COMMUNICATION

    Clients : John Locke Investments; LGA Investissement Associé

  • Flow - Responsable du Développement

    Paris 2012 - 2014 J'ai eu en charge la création, la promotion, la communication, le marketing et le développement commercial de l'offre myFlow auprès d'une clientèle de Sociétés de Gestion de Portefeuilles, de Banques et d'Assureurs.

    Flow est la première communauté entièrement dédiée au Conseillers Indépendants (CGPI) avec plus de 3400 partenaires.
    Sur la plateforme communautaire en ligne, les conseillers financiers disposent d'outils professionnels et fiables pour réaliser leurs allocations d'actifs et améliorer leurs stratégies de vente.
    Le développement de la marque "Conseil Indépendant" s'inscrit sur la durée, et myFlow développe en continu ses services, ses contenus et son architecture.

    Création en 2013 de la marque myFlow Events (http://www.myflow-events.fr/) qui organise des événements à travers la France pour animer le marché retail français au profit d'une clientèle d'Asset Managers.

    En l'espace de deux ans nous sommes passés de 4 à plus de 60 clients et avons connu une augmentation du CA de +100% la première année et de +450% la seconde année.

  • AVANDIA - Sales Manager

    2010 - 2012 Développement commercial de l'activité et conseil auprès des PME-PMI de plus de 50 salariés dans l'optimisation et la gestion de leurs coûts.
    Gestion des grands comptes et animation de l'équipe.
    Relation avec les partenaires (avocats, experts-comptables, etc.).


    AVANDIA, est né du constat que l’optimisation de coûts est dans bien des cas un facteur de développement et de pérennisation des entreprises.
    Le fil conducteur de notre réflexion nous a conduit à retenir 5 postes principaux de dépenses impactant de manière significative le budget global d’une entreprise (coûts sociaux, coûts fiscaux, assurances, etc.).
    Le but de notre démarche est à la fois de rechercher des économies mais aussi de mettre en valeur la politique budgétaire menée au sein de l’entreprise cliente.

  • Orléans Finance - Analyste Financier

    2009 - 2009 Conseil en allocation d’actifs pour la clientèle du cabinet. Sélection de fonds et choix d'investissement. Reporting client et suivi des portefeuilles.

  • Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management - Analyste Financier

    2007 - 2007 • Participation à la gestion quotidienne des fonds actions France (Tricolore, Tricolore Rendement.
    • Études de valeurs (analyse stratégique, financière, valorisation, opinion)
    • Préparation et participation aux réunions avec les dirigeants des sociétés dans lesquelles les fonds sont actionnaires. Réunions d’analystes, Road shows, etc.
    • Suivi des positions de marché et participation aux décisions d’investissements.
    • Création d’une base de données sous JCF-FactSet (comparables boursiers, etc.).

  • Montpensier Finance - Analyste Financier

    2007 - 2008 Département Gestion OPCVM

    • Analyse de valeurs européennes cotées (analyse financière, stratégique, valorisation et opinion d’investissement).
    • Production hebdomadaire de rapport macro-économique à destination du comité de gestion.
    • Participation aux réunions brokers et SFAF, rencontre avec le management.
    • Passage d’ordres sur les marchés financiers internationaux.
    • Suivi quotidien des positions de marché.


    Département Gestion Privée

    • Suivi des valeurs mobilières présentes dans les portefeuilles gérés sous mandat.
    • Participation au comité hebdomadaire de gestion et présentation de documents de valorisation de marché et d’analyse chartiste sur les indices internationaux.

  • Louvre Gestion - Analyste, Assistant Gérants Actions

    2005 - 2006 • Aide à la gestion des fonds actions de la gamme croissance, reporting des fonds, suivi des valeurs, participation aux décisions d’investissements.
    • Rédaction de fiches valeurs (analyse stratégique, analyse financière, commentaires).
    • Rencontres de dirigeants, réunions SFAF, réunions avec des analystes, contacts avec les brokers, road shows de sociétés.
    • Présentations de sociétés pour le comité de valeurs de la banque privée.

  • Groupe Segula Technologies - Assistant du directeur des Fusions & Acquisitions

    2005 - maintenant • Prises de contact avec les sociétés cibles, rencontres des dirigeants.
    • Analyse financière et stratégique des sociétés cibles, rédaction de fiches de présentation pour le directeur général.
    • Suivi des propositions des différents apporteurs d’affaires.
    • Participation aux due diligences, visite de sociétés.

  • Société Générale - Auditeur Risques

    PARIS 2003 - maintenant • Audit risques de la clientèle professionnelle et PM.
    • Déplacements au sein des succursales de l’ouest parisien pour l’audit des dossiers litigieux et la rédaction de fiches de risques.
    • Rapport au directeur des Risques.

