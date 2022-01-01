Benoît QUERNIN

2012 - 2014 : Sales Development Director during three years for the start-up company FLOW.

During this period I built up the Company's portfolio. I also was in charge of the communication and marketing department. I was directly working with customers from asset management companies, banks, insurance companies, family offices and financial advisors.

I also founded and developped an event company "My Flow Events". This company aimed to develop the retail market for funds management companies.

I organized and scheduled with the notorious BFM TV channel a new business related programme that was aired once every two weeks. The programme spoke about new interesting things comming out in the asset management industry in France.

In two years we went from having 4 customers to 60. The turnover of the company had grown 100% the first year and 450% the second year.



2010 - 2012 : I have worked for the development of sales of a cost killing company (tax costs, social costs, insurance contracts) subsidiary of the April Group.

I was in charge of sales and business development. Most of my customers were small and medium size companies.

I was the sales manager of a five junior-salesman team.



2008 - 2010 : Financial analyst and consultant in assets allocation for a major financial advisor in Paris.



2005 - 2008 : Financial analyst for three asset managers companies: Edmond de Rothschild AM, Montpensier Finance and Louvre Gestion.

- Financial analysis of European stocks.

- Participation to road-shows,meetings with the top managers of the companies in portfolio.

- Place orders on the stock exchange

- Participation to the fund managers committee every week. Presentation of the results of my own analysis on stocks and index.



Spécialisations : Développement Commercial, Asset Management, Commerce, Conseil, Finance, Assurances, Fiscalité, Marketing, Communication, Analyse Financière, Finance Internationale, marchés actions, Investissement boursier, logiciels financiers (Bloomberg, Reuters, JCF Fact Set, Datastream, etc.).



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Gestion d'actifs

Développement commercial

Asset Management

Manager

Vente

Analyse financière

Marchés financiers