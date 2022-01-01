Benoît REDON

-
Nestlé
- Project Engineering Manager
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2012 - maintenant
Engineering Project Manager in a Nestle Factory Plant :
- R&D Project
- Process Project
- Packaging line Project
- Aim : basis on a need, define with all the team, the wainting of the project in terme of safety, cost, reliability and productivity of a project.
It could be R&D, Process, of Fill&Pack Project
- Define the need and targets project
- Establish the pre-project and the preliminary capex
- Establish URS and Suppliers consulation
- Establish Planning, project team, and final capex
- Place purchase order for machines, sub-contractors
- drive steering comittee for reporting to headquarters
- Drive FAT for machines
- Conduct all the project installation
- Drive the comissioning & the start-up & the installation
- Manage the technical&operationnal training
- Realise the handover & the project close-out
-
Fareva - Société de Production Pharmaceutique et d'Hygiène
- Utilities Installation Manager
2010 - 2012
Maintenance manager of utilities installation
- Daily following of installation working, start-up and following of indicators, preventive maintenance schedule developped
- Responsable of the good working of the installation, with the full respect of good pratices pharmatical - Gestion de la sous-traitance
- Sub-contractors management
- Creation of the program to following all energetics consumtion and detection of release energetics savings
Project manager for utilities installation
-Project proposal for energy savings or compliance
- Urs definition and supplier selection
- Sucessful Project driven of pharmaceutical air traitment, cooler station installation, pharmaceutical water traitement, Boiler. (250 k€)
- Commissioning & Start-up of all ones
-
UNITHER Industries
- CDD alternance chef de projet amélioration de processus
2009 - 2010
Projet sur les économies d'énergies des centrales de traitement d'air du laboratoire pharmaceutique UNITHER Industries à GANNAT (Allier-03)
Optimisation des temps de passage et mise en d'une planification au laboratoire COntrôle-QUalité de ce même Laboratoire pharmaceutique
-
Veolia environnement
- Stagiaire Génie Thermique
Paris
2009 - 2009
Dans le cadre de fin d'étude de mon DUT Génie Thermique et Energie, j'ai réalisé mon stage dans la société Lucane (Veolia Environnement), exploitante d'une usine d'incinération à BAYET (03500 Allier). J'ai eu pour mission de réaliser le bilan Thermique des deux lignes d'activités du site (Une ligne d'activité étant composé d'un four d'incinération, d'une chaudière et d'un processus de traitement des fumées).