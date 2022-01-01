Menu

Benoit ROCHEFORT

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Logiciel de création
PAO : Photoshop, in design, illustrator, Acrobat Pro
WEB : Dreamweaver, Flash
Video : Premiere, After Effect, Encore, Soundbooth

Webmastering/Webmarketing
Logiciel d’e-mailing : sarbacane
Logiciel de positionnement internet : SeeUrank
CMS : Wordpress, Joomla, dotnetnuke (notion)
Code : HTML, CSS, ASP, PHP

Informatique
Environments Windows et Macintosh
OS client : Windows XP pro, Seven, Vista
OS serveur : Windows Server 2008, 2003 et Windows Small Business Server 2008
Active directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, DFS, GPO
Applications Windows : Sharepoint Service 3, Windows Update Service, Server d’impression
Base de données : SQL 2008 et 2005, 4D BDD (notion)
Serveur de messagerie : Exchange 2007 et 2003, OWA, Sendmail Cyradmin
Linux : Notion
Sauvegarde, Récupération de données et antivirus : Symantec Backup Exec, Windows Backup, EasyRecovery Professional, Kaspersky et Kaspersky administration kit
Bonne connaissance du matériel réseau, serveur et utilisateur

Divers
Bureautique : MS office 2010, 2007, 2003, MS Visio
Relation client : Sage CRM, ACT! by Sage
Notion de comptabilité et gestion
Langue Anglais, Allemand (notion)

Entreprises

  • Groupe Abilways - Responsable systeme d'information

    PARIS 2015 - maintenant

  • ISM - Insitut superieur du Marketing - Responsable e-marketing - informatique

    2009 - maintenant

  • MKG Group - MKG Hospitality - Assistant Communication et Marketing - Webmaster Webmarketer

    2006 - 2009 MKG Group, cabinet de conseil en marketing Hôtelier

    Assistant Communication et Marketing – Webmaster Webmarketer

    Communication événementielle :

    - Réalisation d’un plan de communication.
    - Participation aux réunions de travail et à l’organisation logistique.
    - Réalisation de programmes, invitations, e-mailing, montages vidéo.
    - Site internet : charte graphique, intégration HTML/CSS et mise à jour.
    - Relations avec les prestataires.

    Communication Institutionnelle :

    - Réalisation d’un plan de communication - Recherche de cible.
    - Mise en place de principes de charte graphique pour les différentes sociétés du groupe et déclinaison des supports. (en collaboration avec une agence de communication).
    - Conception et Réalisation de plaquettes institutionnelles, fiches produits, film institutionnel et divers supports de communication.
    - Mise en pages d’études et de rapports.
    - Réalisation de newsletter et e-mailing (suivi des ouvertures, des cliques et des retours) et travail de l’attractivité des informations.
    - Refonte graphique de plusieurs sites et intégration html.
    - Benchmark et veille concurrentielle..

    Média :

    - Veille médiatique.
    - Envois de communiqués de presse.
    - Etude du positionnement médiatique de la concurrence.
    - Recherche de nouveau support et contact.
    - Revue de presse hebdomadaire.

    Webmastering Webmarketing :

    - Refont graphique de site et intégration HTML CSS.
    - Référencement, stratégie de positionnement dans les moteurs de recherche et optimisation de la visibilité des sites, étude des statistiques.
    - Mise à jour et suivi des informations.
    - Travail de l’ergonomie des sites.
    - Réalisation d’animation flash.
    - Notion de développement en ASP.
    - Gestion des noms de domaine.
    - Type de site : Application en ligne B to B, institutionnel, événementiel. presses professionnelles.

    Suivi de projet internet :

    - Projet web / livre d’or et enquête de satisfaction multilingue pour la chaine hôtelière avec plusieurs niveaux de validation de commentaire :
    - Cahier des charges fonctionnel et technique.
    - Charte graphique, intégration HTML et suivi du développement.
    - Phase de test et de mise en place, maintenance de l’application.
    - Rédaction de notices utilisateurs.


    Informatique :

    - Gestion des achats de matériels informatique et suivi du parc.
    - Maintenance utilisateur et salle serveur.
    - Etude, Achat et mise en place de matériel pour de nouvelle application web B to B en haute disponibilité.
    - Gestion de projet de renouvellement de progiciel :
    - Etude des besoins, recherche de solution et de fournisseur, négociation.
    - Suivi de la mise en place et paramétrage.
    - Logiciel de Comptabilité, gestion commercial, SIRH, CRM, Control d’accès et gestion du temps, vidéo surveillance.

Formations

