Benoit ROCHEFORT

Logiciel de création
PAO : Photoshop, in design, illustrator, Acrobat Pro
WEB : Dreamweaver, Flash
Video : Premiere, After Effect, Encore, Soundbooth
Webmastering/Webmarketing
Logiciel d’e-mailing : sarbacane
Logiciel de positionnement internet : SeeUrank
CMS : Wordpress, Joomla, dotnetnuke (notion)
Code : HTML, CSS, ASP, PHP
Informatique
Environments Windows et Macintosh
OS client : Windows XP pro, Seven, Vista
OS serveur : Windows Server 2008, 2003 et Windows Small Business Server 2008
Active directory, DNS, DHCP, IIS, DFS, GPO
Applications Windows : Sharepoint Service 3, Windows Update Service, Server d’impression
Base de données : SQL 2008 et 2005, 4D BDD (notion)
Serveur de messagerie : Exchange 2007 et 2003, OWA, Sendmail Cyradmin
Linux : Notion
Sauvegarde, Récupération de données et antivirus : Symantec Backup Exec, Windows Backup, EasyRecovery Professional, Kaspersky et Kaspersky administration kit
Bonne connaissance du matériel réseau, serveur et utilisateur
Divers
Bureautique : MS office 2010, 2007, 2003, MS Visio
Relation client : Sage CRM, ACT! by Sage
Notion de comptabilité et gestion
Langue Anglais, Allemand (notion)