Benoit SCHIERL

GEOPHYSICIST



Structural and stratigraphical interpretation of 2D/3D offshore & onshore seismic data :

•Well and seismic data loading & reconciliation (Amplitudes homogeneisation, scaling, resampling, datum shift, polarity…)

•Seismogram generation and seismic calibration

•Faults and horizons picking related to regional geology and structural context

•Time/Depth conversion

•Horizon mapping (Isochronous, Isobath and Isopach Maps)

•Attribute map generation

•Prospect definition



Data management :

•Seismic, interpretation and cultural data management



Computer Knowledge :

•Geophysical Software: Petrel (current user), Landmark 2003, R5000 and Decision Space Desktop (current user), Kingdom Suite 8.0 to 8.5 (current user), GeoFrame version 4.2 to 4.5 and IESX (data management), Sismage (data management)

•Operating systems: UNIX, LINUX and Windows

•Geographical Information System: ArcGIS, MapInfo and DSDGIS

•Office applications: Microsoft Office Suite





Mes compétences :

Data manager

Interprétation

Manager

Gestion de projet

Environnement