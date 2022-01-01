Benoit SCHIERL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pau dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
GEOPHYSICIST
Structural and stratigraphical interpretation of 2D/3D offshore & onshore seismic data :
•Well and seismic data loading & reconciliation (Amplitudes homogeneisation, scaling, resampling, datum shift, polarity…)
•Seismogram generation and seismic calibration
•Faults and horizons picking related to regional geology and structural context
•Time/Depth conversion
•Horizon mapping (Isochronous, Isobath and Isopach Maps)
•Attribute map generation
•Prospect definition
Data management :
•Seismic, interpretation and cultural data management
Computer Knowledge :
•Geophysical Software: Petrel (current user), Landmark 2003, R5000 and Decision Space Desktop (current user), Kingdom Suite 8.0 to 8.5 (current user), GeoFrame version 4.2 to 4.5 and IESX (data management), Sismage (data management)
•Operating systems: UNIX, LINUX and Windows
•Geographical Information System: ArcGIS, MapInfo and DSDGIS
•Office applications: Microsoft Office Suite
Mes compétences :
Data manager
Interprétation
Manager
Gestion de projet
Environnement