Benoit SCHIERL

Cergy-Pontoise

GEOPHYSICIST

Structural and stratigraphical interpretation of 2D/3D offshore & onshore seismic data :
•Well and seismic data loading & reconciliation (Amplitudes homogeneisation, scaling, resampling, datum shift, polarity…)
•Seismogram generation and seismic calibration
•Faults and horizons picking related to regional geology and structural context
•Time/Depth conversion
•Horizon mapping (Isochronous, Isobath and Isopach Maps)
•Attribute map generation
•Prospect definition

Data management :
•Seismic, interpretation and cultural data management

Computer Knowledge :
•Geophysical Software: Petrel (current user), Landmark 2003, R5000 and Decision Space Desktop (current user), Kingdom Suite 8.0 to 8.5 (current user), GeoFrame version 4.2 to 4.5 and IESX (data management), Sismage (data management)
•Operating systems: UNIX, LINUX and Windows
•Geographical Information System: ArcGIS, MapInfo and DSDGIS
•Office applications: Microsoft Office Suite


Mes compétences :
Data manager
Interprétation
Manager
Gestion de projet
Environnement

Entreprises

  • SPIE OGS - Géophysicien

    Cergy-Pontoise 2014 - maintenant

  • BEICIP-FRANLAB - Géophysicien

    2011 - 2014

  • GEOREX - Géophysicien d'interprétation

    Argenteuil 2008 - 2010

  • SPIE - Géologue, géophysicien

    Cergy 2006 - 2008

