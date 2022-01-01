Retail
Benoît SEMELIN
ISTANBUL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Assurance
Assurance credit
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
Football
Entreprises
EulerHermes Turkey
- CFO
2015 - maintenant
EulerHermes World Agency
- CFO
2014 - 2015
EulerHermes World Agency
- Head of MMCD Office
2013 - 2014
EulerHermes World Agency
- Finance and Reporting Manager
2008 - 2013
Unilever Maghreb SA
- Controlling Intern
2003 - 2003
EulerHermes SFAC
- Controller
2003 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Tours-Poitiers
Tours
2000 - 2003
Contrôle de Gestion
Caroline LAROCHE
Emmanuel ROUYER
Erwan DE QUENETAIN
Florent RICHARD
Jérôme RAIMBAULT
Nicolas VASSEUR
Olivier LORY
Pascal BON
Sylvain MARIOT