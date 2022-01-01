Benoit SERONDE

Menu

Develop teams, individual skills and performance in an international environment


After more than 18 active years spent working in manufacturing, services and consulting activities both in the public and private sectors, I can accompany companies and academics develop and expand in an international context through seminars, training sessions or consulting tasks oriented towards intercultural teams in France and abroad.

I worked for several years in Ireland and Canada for a multinational company and have been confronted myself with issues like sharing common values, objectives, processes and language. Understanding intercultural keys, building strong links and developing transversal skills around the globe is the aim of my interventions with international clients.

Along all my professional experience and as an independent consultant for the past 5 years, I have developed a strong expertise in organization transformation, project management and purchasing performance. In order to achieve these missions, I have coached and trained people both in English and French through dedicated seminars and workshops while further developing my listening and understanding skills to better meet their needs.

English is for me a fluent second language as I am continuously engaged through professional assignments and personal network contacts. Furthermore as part of my Family is settled in the Unites States, I have the intercultural understanding required to communicate and feel the basis for a comfortable relationship.

Looking forward to exchanging around your projects !

Mes compétences :
Consulting
Trainings
Organization
Purchasing
Conseil
Organisation
Achats
Accompagnement
Formation

Entreprises

  • BSCo (since 2007) - Consultant & Trainer

    1995 - maintenant Skills & Related Experience

    Training
    • Training module preparation
    • Training sessions and workshops animation
    • Follow-up actions on trainees to assess results
    • Both French and English sessions animation

    o Project Manager (MeaH - Ministry of Health) 2004-2007
    o Independent Consultant (BSCo) Since 2007
    Partnerships established with CEGOS, ESCP Europe, EDHEC, Crop&Co, IPSM, PMMS

    Some References : Addax Petroleum, Alstom, Air Liquide, Comilog-Eramet, Converteam, Covidien, FEHAP, Hutchinson, Orange, Safran

    Consulting
    • Organizational and expertise audits
    • Teams coaching and training
    • Action plan preparation and implementation
    • Results measurement through KPI’s
    • Follow-up and supervision
    • Change management

    Business areas of intervention : Aerospace & Automotive Industry, Energy, Distribution & Sales, Public Health, Services

    o Senior Consultant (Cap Gemini Consulting) 2000 - 2003
    o Independent Consultant (BSCo) Since 2007

    Some References : Centre Psychothérapique de l'Ain, CHU Montpellier, EDF, Gima, Heineken, Roche Bobois

    Project Management
    • Project preparation and sizing
    • Team roles definition
    • Specifications definition
    • Tendering with contractors and follow-up towards budget
    • Results assessments and reporting to board members

    o Buyer (Montupet UK – Northern Ireland) 1997-1998
    o Plant Engineering Manager (Montupet – Automotive Industry) 1999-2000
    o Project Manager (MeaH - Ministry of Health) 2004-2007


    Field Operations
    • Budget preparation
    • Specifications supervision and strategy definition
    • Negotiations in a international context
    • Contracting
    • Quality and performance evaluation

    o Buyer (Montupet Ltd – Canada) 1995-1997
    o Buyer (Montupet UK – Belfast) 1997-1998
    o Purchasing Manager (Montupet Head Office - Paris) 1998-2000
    o Purchasing Manager (Jennyfer- Paris) 2003-2004

