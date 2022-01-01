Benoit SERONDE

BSCo

-

Develop teams, individual skills and performance in an international environment





After more than 18 active years spent working in manufacturing, services and consulting activities both in the public and private sectors, I can accompany companies and academics develop and expand in an international context through seminars, training sessions or consulting tasks oriented towards intercultural teams in France and abroad.



I worked for several years in Ireland and Canada for a multinational company and have been confronted myself with issues like sharing common values, objectives, processes and language. Understanding intercultural keys, building strong links and developing transversal skills around the globe is the aim of my interventions with international clients.



Along all my professional experience and as an independent consultant for the past 5 years, I have developed a strong expertise in organization transformation, project management and purchasing performance. In order to achieve these missions, I have coached and trained people both in English and French through dedicated seminars and workshops while further developing my listening and understanding skills to better meet their needs.



English is for me a fluent second language as I am continuously engaged through professional assignments and personal network contacts. Furthermore as part of my Family is settled in the Unites States, I have the intercultural understanding required to communicate and feel the basis for a comfortable relationship.



Looking forward to exchanging around your projects !



Mes compétences :

Consulting

Trainings

Organization

Purchasing

Conseil

Organisation

Achats

Accompagnement

Formation