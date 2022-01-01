Menu

Benoit SOULIGNAC

Nanterre

En résumé

After having spent 2 years in Hong Kong as an Account Executive for MAXIS GBN /AXA China Region Hong Kong, I am now looking for an international & sales position in France.

During my last experience in Hong Kong I was in charge of supporting the Asia-Pacific Regional Director on different plans. (marketing, admin, commercial coordination with French HQs and regional partners (12 countries)

Responsible also for supporting our growth in terms of turn over in this part of the world.
My various experiences over the past years have allowed me to strengthen my sales skills thus my abilities to word under pressure in a competitive & international environment.

Holding a Master Degree in International Trade, thus a Bachelor and an Associated Degree in the field of Communication.

I have been living and working in Asia almost for 3 years, my profile is mainly "commercial and international" oriented,


Mes compétences :
Allemand
Allemand Intermédiaire
Anglais
Anglais courant
Bon relationnel
Environnement
Incoterms
intermédiaire
Mandarin
Négociations
Relationnel
S'adapter
TOEIC

Entreprises

  • AXA France - Account Manager

    Nanterre 2014 - maintenant

  • AXA China Region Hong Kong - Account Executive

    2012 - 2014 -International coordination via a pooling network
    -Sales support (local & international)
    -Responsible for commercial development of Asian markets (Japan and Republic of Korea)
    -Conception of new marketing materials and tools (benchmarking, regional communication)
    -Responsible of Korean and Japanese markets

  • AXA FRANCE - Junior Account Manager, AXA FRANCE

    Nanterre 2010 - 2012 -Commercia Coordination.
    -Reporting .
    -Translation from French to English.
    -"Pooling" activities
    -Technical Accounts

  • OCAI DISTRIBUTION -  Export Assistant

    2010 - 2010 June 2010/October 2010: Internship
    'OCAI Distribution' Group,
    - Sales administration
    -Exports
    -Legal documents, packing list, bill of lading etc...
    - Follow-up with shipping companies
    - Commercial prospection

  • TIANJIN KELO CO LTD - Export Assistant

    2008 - 2009 March 2008/January 2009: internship in a Chinese trade company (Tianjin/People's Republic of China)
    ‘Tianjin Kelo Co Ltd’
    -Commercial Negociation
    -Sourcing
    -Follow-up with clients
    -Launching of new products
    -Guangzhou Fair (Canton Fair)

  • MAGAZINE MARIE CLAIRE - Assistant Commercial

    2007 - 2007 • Avril/Juin 2007: Stage inclus dans le cursus universitaire à la régie publicitaire du magazine ‘Marie Claire’, à Nice
    -Prospection & négociation commerciale.
    -Commercialisation d’espaces publicitaires & suivis des clients

Formations

