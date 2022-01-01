Benoit SOULIGNAC

After having spent 2 years in Hong Kong as an Account Executive for MAXIS GBN /AXA China Region Hong Kong, I am now looking for an international & sales position in France.



During my last experience in Hong Kong I was in charge of supporting the Asia-Pacific Regional Director on different plans. (marketing, admin, commercial coordination with French HQs and regional partners (12 countries)



Responsible also for supporting our growth in terms of turn over in this part of the world.

My various experiences over the past years have allowed me to strengthen my sales skills thus my abilities to word under pressure in a competitive & international environment.



Holding a Master Degree in International Trade, thus a Bachelor and an Associated Degree in the field of Communication.



I have been living and working in Asia almost for 3 years, my profile is mainly "commercial and international" oriented,





Mes compétences :

Allemand

Allemand Intermédiaire

Anglais

Anglais courant

Bon relationnel

Environnement

Incoterms

intermédiaire

Mandarin

Négociations

Relationnel

S'adapter

TOEIC