Benoit VAILLANT

Paris

En résumé

Long-term involvement in professional training, education and learning consulting with employees and customers. Trained as a Learning Consultant in 2006 and as Customer Learning Relationship Management in 2009. Expert in Open & Distance Learning (ODL)

Experienced manager combining expertise in program organization and execution. Skilled in change management, training, learning management and management of innovation.

Strong in team/virtual team management and working in multicultural and multinational environments.

In-depth understanding of business environments.

Extensive participation in international programs: both as a team player as well as a team leader.

Superior networking and communication skills with both the technical community and business executives.

Expertise in computing technologies. Very strong technical culture in all aspects of telecommunication: optics, radio, networking and applications.

Entreprises

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Learning Consultant South & South East Asia

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Strategic Learning Consultant

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Vélizy, France

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Director IPEC-Learning

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Hanoi Vietnam

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Bell Labs / Program Management Office

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Paris, France

  • Alcatel - Alcatel University - Senior Advisor Education & Training

    Paris 2001 - 2006 Paris, France

  • Multimedia University - Alcatel Visiting Fellow

    1998 - 2001 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

  • Alcatel - Group Leader - Alcatel Alsthom Recherche - Object Oriented Technologies

    Paris 1996 - 1998 Marcoussis, France

  • Alcatel - Researcher - Alcatel Alsthom Research - Object Orientation for Telecommunication

    Paris 1994 - 1996 Marcoussis, France

  • Verilog - Software Engineer

    1991 - 1994 Toulouse, France

